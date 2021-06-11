It’s been several years now and at least one address change since I had the pleasure of interviewing B.J. Thomas, who at that time was about a month out from an appearance at the White County Fair in Searcy.
Now since his May 28 death due to complications from lung cancer, I’ve thought more and more about that interview with some obvious, though not surprising, conclusions.
First of all, B.J. Thomas was no doubt one of the greatest singers of all time as the following career stats certainly attest to. He had eight No. 1 songs that covered the country, pop and gospel charts; he had over 70 million album sales; he’s not only in the Grammy Hall of Fame, but is a five-time Grammy winner as well (all awarded for his inspirational gospel work).
In addition to those eight No. 1s, he also had 26 other Top 10 singles, and some of those that didn’t reach the top of the charts were huge! In fact, one has to look no further than B.J.’s. gut-wrenching cover of the Hank Williams classic, “ I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” which sold one million copies in the process. But then you have the Grammy-winning “Hey, Won’t You Play Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” and, of course, I can’t forget B.J.’s signature song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which won the Oscar for best original song in 1969.
Thousands and thousands of fans have sent moving tributes on behalf of B.J., but not only that, a huge number of celebrities have done the same thing, including Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall, who said, “The ORB are devastated by the loss of a friend, brother and one of the greatest voices to ever sing a song.”
“One of the reasons I became a singer in the first place was B.J. Thomas,” said country star TG Sheppard.
“He will be loved, missed and remembered forever.” Deborah Allen.
“One of the greatest voices ever in music.” Mike Huckabee.
There were hundreds if not thousands of other celebrity tributes.
But that incredible voice aside, B.J. Thomas was perhaps a bigger success in the game of life, including rebounding from a dependency on drugs and alcohol that almost cost him his marriage. Thank goodness it didn’t as his wife, children and grandchildren were so vital to him. This was a decent man. Our condolences to his family and thousands and thousands of fans. He will definitely be missed but his music will live on.
