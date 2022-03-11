I’m again like that kid I used to be when one could set his watch that every Saturday morning I’d come out of the historic Rialto Theater in beautiful downtown Searcy with my half-eaten box of Junior Mints in my pocket hurrying home to tell my mother, “That was the best movie I’ve ever seen.” Never mind the movie itself, it was always the best one ever in my mind.
Now fast-forward several decades later. After no movies at all the last couple of years, my wife and I have now seen five movies in about that many weeks, and history is more-or-less repeating itself because exiting every one of these movie houses has again led to my talking about how great each was.
Here are the films for the record: “American Underdog,” “Redeeming Love,” “Backwater,” “Murder on the Nile” and most recently, the Mark Wahlberg caper “Uncharted.” Each was great, we thought, and a stark reminder of what was taken from us the last two years.
Attendance hasn’t been great, but neither has the price of admission because we go to early-bird matinees where two people can go at a minimal cost. Regardless of the ticket costs, the pros outweigh the cons since going back inside those beautiful theaters with that wonderful popcorn smell has been therapeutic for me at least. (Even though I haven’t found any Junior Mints of late.)
Next week, we’ll go back to the concert stage.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
