Prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to one of our favorites, Mark Chesnutt, who is facing immediate back surgery (perhaps already has occurred). His surgery figures to keep him off the road for the remainder of July, August and the first part of September. All in all, the surgery is expected to require a 9-10-week rehab period.
Chesnutt reached this juncture in his life as a result of suffering with severe back pain for some time. “When the doctor says you have no choice, you have no choice,” he said. “I hate to get off the road just as the venues opened back up. I appreciate the support and understanding from my fans, and I’ll see you all real soon.”
One of the industry’s nice guys, Chesnutt has always enjoyed a great relationship with his fans that I’m sure will continue to stand by him.
Two Chesnutt stories always come to mind: One is the fact that both he and Garth Brooks had “Friends In Low Places” on albums at the same time with Chesnutt planning on releasing it as his next single, but Brooks beat him to the punch and put it out first. It became a huge hit and propelled Garth to superstar status. Many Chesnutt fans cried dirty pool, but Garth said it was a mix-up, while Mark mostly avoided comment.
The second story this brought to mind was seeing Mark at Bryant’s Freedom Fest several years ago. He came out severely stooped over saying (if memory serves), he had hurt his back lifting his cooler on a fishing trip, but he sucked it and performed like a champ.
If my count is right, a total of 24 dates have been canceled, but you have to know this singer of such great songs as “Too Cold At Home,” “Old Country,” “Headed Through The Big D,” “I’ll Think Of Something,” “I Just Wanted You To Know,” “Brother Jukebox,” “Gonna Get A Life,” “Bubba Shot The Jukebox,” and many more will likely beat the odds and be back on stage sooner than expected ... that is certainly our prayer.
