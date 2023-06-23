This week we are going to take a look at some of the longest song titles we have run across, few longer than the Bellamy Brothers classic, "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me." If you're counting with me, that's 13 words, and it was a huge song.
Then there was the BJ Thomas standard, "Hey Won't You Play Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song." That's 10 words, and for the record, it was another monster song.
"I Wouldn't Want to Live if You Didn't Love Me," Don Williams.
"This Time I've Hurt Her More Than She Hurt Me," Conway Twitty, another 10 words, another huge song.
"If Loving You Is Wrong, (I Don't Want To Be Right)" Barbara Mandrell. An 11 word title for a classic play on words.
"Would You Lay With Me In a Field of Stone." 10 more, this one from Tanya Tucker
"I Can't Help It If I'm Still in Love With You." This time an 11-word title, from the beautiful Linda Rondstadt.
"Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," by the great Waylon Jennings.
"I'll Hold You in my Heart (Till I Can Hold You In My Arms Again)." That's the longest title we can find at 14 words and it was done by the Tennessee Plowboy Eddy Arnold.
Finally, the shortest country song title on record: The Grammy-winning "IOU" by Lee Greenwood proving that great songs can have lots of words in their titles or not so many (and either can be great.)
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.