This week we are going to take a look at some of the longest song titles we have run across, few longer than the Bellamy Brothers classic, "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me." If you're counting with me, that's 13 words, and it was a huge song.

Then there was the BJ Thomas standard, "Hey Won't You Play Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song." That's 10 words, and for the record, it was another monster song.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

