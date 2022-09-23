This week, a group of four items – one is a congratulations to a well-deserving guy’s good fortune; one an admission to something we overlooked (hard to believe, I know); one the reporting of another problem for a well-known country music family; and finally, best wishes to a great guy and great musician who is recovering from major surgery in Branson.
Lee Hendrix became famous in Branson as the hands for the late Mickey Gilley after Gilley lost the use of his following his near-fatal fall in 2009. Lee took to Gilley’s classic honky-tonk piano style like a duck to water and in the process, extended the career of the future Hall of Famer.
Hendrix is one of the nicest and most respected people in the business, and it was certainly gratifying to see him recognized recently as Branson’s Keyboard Player of the Year.
In a recent column, we spotlighted actors who sing and singers who sing. Some folks do both and do them well, which brings me to what I overlooked. Ironically, it was one of my favorite actresses, Sissy Spacek, who absolutely nailed the part of Loretta Lynn in her wonderful movie, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She did her own singing and was spot on.
The Bellamy Brothers aside, one of our favorite country duos the last few years has been the wonderful pairing of Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry, better known as Montgomery Gentry. They had great songs and were headed for a big career when Gentry’ life was snuffed out in a freak helicopter crash a few years ago. Now just a short week ago, Eddie’s brother, the great John Michael Montgomery, was injured in a bus crash and is now recovering.
Finally, all the best to one of our favorite people anywhere as well as maybe the best and certainly most versatile musician we know ... talking about Norman Carlson, the 50-year-plus bandleader of Mickey Gilley’s Grammy-Award winning Urban Cowboy Band who is recovering from serious heart surgery. Carlson is tough as a boot, plays numerous instruments and is always ready to visit with his friends. He’s crusty, grizzled and never shy about telling you what’s on his mind. He likes Dr Pepper and Taco Bell, and I hope he can handle both again soon. Love you, Bro.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com.
