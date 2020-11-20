It was a day this writer didn’t want to see end ...
Do you ever have one of those days that you just hate to see end?
I don’t have that many to be honest, but I did have one a few days ago that I definitely didn’t want to end. I have divided the day into three parts: fall foliage, a great lunch at Mather Lodge in Petit Jean State Park and meeting a real-life “Sweet Caroline” (and, boy, was she ever!)
Here is what made meeting “Sweet Caroline” so special and a bit ironic as well:
We had gone on a fall foilage hunt, but looking for pretty leaves has a tendency to make a guy hungry (at least me anyway), so we ducked into the spectacular Mather Lodge for a blt and a reuben professionally served by the one of the Lodge’s beautiful and very capable employees, Laken, who had her overflowing supply of people skills on display. Our food and our server were both top-notch.
Afterward, we went outside to walk off our food and this is where our chance (and ironic) introduction to “Sweet Caroline” starts. First, though, let’s look at what made it ironic.
We had been listening to our favorite CD all morning by one of the best singers ever: I’m talking the great Neil Diamond on one of the great CDs of all time ...”Hot August Nights” that contains anything and everything I love about the legendary singer, including the haunting “I Am ... I Said,” “Holly Holy,” “Forever In Blue Jeans,” “America,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” and, of course, the iconic “Sweet Caroline,” which brings our story to the real “Sweet Caroline.”
The setting for this scene was right outside the lodge where everyone looks due west and soaks in that spectacular view that seems to stretch for miles.
The view was certainly beautiful that day, but a glance off to our left diverted our eyes to an even prettier sight. A beautiful young mother was holding her beautiful young daughter who we learned shortly was named Caroline. We didn’t know what young Miss Caroline felt about us but she did watch us closely and we even got a couple of grins from this beauty who appeared to be about a year old.
For the record, I think it was love at first grin for my wife and me. Her quickly likable accompanying grandparents reacted with keen interest to our story that we had been listening to Neil Diamond (especially “Sweet Caroline”) on our drive up from Conway. “The best ever,” declared the grandfather. I told him I totally agreed with his opinion.
We talked some more with this beautiful family from Brinkley before they decided the lunch order they had placed inside was probably ready. We told them of the fried cheesecake Sharon had had, and I think it made such an impression on both Mom and Grandmom, I’ll bet they ordered one, too, and I’m sure Caroline got herself a good bite (or two).
We never learned their last name, but we left our new friends who were planning to hurry home and tell Caroline’s dad about this genuine Arkansas treasure and get him wanting to come. I figure they were successful. It was a warm and friendly family just like the huge majority of folks found across our great state.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com.
