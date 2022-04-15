I've got a story for you this week that I'm betting you will see on the big screen before too many more months are torn from the calendar.
My subject is a true American hero named Jeff Carson. If you are a serious country music fan, you may recognize the name, and if you are not, let me share my thoughts on my "hero" comment.
Here is what I mean: He had 14 charted singles, including the No. 1 classic "Not On Your Love" that was followed by Jeff's best known and top commercial hit "The Car," which stopped at No. 2 on the charts and brought the singer a Video of the Year award from the Academy of Country Music.
Carson died late last month of a massive heart attack at the age of 58. Born in Tulsa, he sang early on at a church. Next, he would form his own band in Rogers. A move to Branson followed next on his timeline. Later, doing demos for some of country music's biggest names attracted even more attention and ultimately led to a contract with Curb Records in 1995.
Now for my hero comment: The recording and touring phase of Jeff's career occupied the next portion of Carson's life before he followed his heart and accepted a position with the Franklin, Tenn., Police Department serving with honor and distinction from 2009-19. During that time, he was awarded plaques and certificates for meritorious services.
He left the department in 2019 to re-enter the music business and sadly was involved in a number of major projects at the time of his passing. He was immensely popular. Look for a movie script to follow. It would be a sure-fire hit.
Jeff Carson … good singer, good cop and even better guy. He will be missed.
Our condolences to his family and friends.
