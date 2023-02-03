You know the ’80s decade for country music was a great one. This week, I decided to profile two of the biggest females and two of the biggest males from that period. You’ll know all four I’m certain.
In the ‘80s, two of the biggest female stars of that decade (or any decade for that matter) were Kathy Mattea and K.T. Oslin. Read on to see if you agree.
Mattea had the Single of the Year for “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” as well as Best Country Song (Songwriter) and Best Country Vocal (Female) for “Where’ve You Been”?
Now to Oslin, who had Single of the Year for Best Country Vocal Female, “’80’s Ladies,” as well as Song of the Year (songwriter) in 1988, Best Country Vocal Female, “Hold Me,” and Best Country Song Songwriter, “’80’s Ladies.”
The top male vocalists of the decade were really no surprise.
Ronnie Milsap and Randy Travis were virtual household names. Both had laundry lists of No. 1 songs, Milsap especially. Each artist also claimed a number of professional awards during the decade. Let’s take a look first at the hardware claimed by Milsap. His included Country Vocal Male 1981: “No Gettin’ Over Me.” He won the same award in both 1985 and 1986, each time for “Lost in the Fifties Tonight.”
Ronnie also garnered another major award for the period when he and the great Kenny Rogers shared Best Country Vocal Duet for “Make No Mistake, She’s Mine” in 1987. That same year, Travis won Best Country Vocal Male for “Always & Forever” as well as Best Country Song (Songwriter) for “Forever and Ever, Amen.”
A year later, Randy again won Best Country Vocal Male for “Old 8x10.”
These four artists combined for a number of hits and awards in this star-studded decade.
On another note, some of the best and funniest moments we’ve had over the past several years have originated from the Mickey Gilley theater in Branson.
Since great stories get even funnier to us the more they are told and retold, that’s exactly what we’ve done the past few days. Here are some of our favorites:
Gilley often set up his young comedian Joey Riley with perfect scenarios like the following: Gilley, who owned and operated a restaurant next door to his theater, told Joey, “I saw you eating at the restaurant last night. How did you find your steak?” Replied Joey, “I moved a potato chip and there it was.”
Yet another classic from Joey: “Gilley went to the doctor today to have a brain scan, and they didn’t find anything.”
On another occasion, Joey comes running up to MG excitedly. “Hey Gilley, I saw your cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis, playing golf today in Branson with OJ Simpson and wanted to speak to them: I hollered out, ‘Hey Killer,’ and they both turned around and waved!”
Then there was the one about Gilley being in the Social Security office and spotting an attractive elderly lady. Going up to her and learning she was 90, he asked, “Darling, you are looking really good for 90; what are you going to be doing tonight?” The woman’s classic reply: “The same thing you are … nothing.”
Finally for now, there was the one where Joey tells Gilley. “You’re so computer illiterate, you think a hard drive is from here [Branson] to Harrison.”
I miss Mickey Gilley and Joey Riley.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
