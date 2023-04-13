The Country Music Association Hall of Fame picking Tanya Tucker, Bob McDill and Patty Loveless as its 2023 inductees is overall pretty safe and I don’t have too many problems with any of them ... OK maybe Loveless, but still not too bad.
Patty has a reputation in some quarters as a studio musician, but she’s still put together a string of nifty songs like “Chains,” “Got A Thing About Elvis,” etc. Patty may not be the CMA’s best inductee ever, but then she’s certainly not the worst! Patty will represent the modern era.
Next, it seems strange to call Tanya Tucker a veteran, but that’s the category she will be representing despite the fact that she and Loveless are virtually the same age. Since Tanya’s first hit, “Delta Dawn,” came at the ripe old age of 13, it’s been mainly full speed ahead for this wonderful performer.
Finally, with McDill you have one of rthe best songwriters in the business. He’s written great hits for Don Williams, Alabama, Dan Seals and countless others.
So overall not a bad class. As a matter of fact, my biggest quibble I have with this class is the fact that Mickey Gilley, the Bellamy Brothers and other deserving acts are once again nowhere to be found. Oh, well, maybe someday.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
