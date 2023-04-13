The Country Music Association Hall of Fame picking Tanya Tucker, Bob McDill and Patty Loveless as its 2023 inductees is overall pretty safe and I don’t have too many problems with any of them ... OK maybe Loveless, but still not too bad.

Patty has a reputation in some quarters as a studio musician, but she’s still put together a string of nifty songs like “Chains,” “Got A Thing About Elvis,” etc. Patty may not be the CMA’s best inductee ever, but then she’s certainly not the worst! Patty will represent the modern era.

Tommy Jackson is a former daiiy newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

