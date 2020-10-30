While doing research for an upcoming article, I was stunned when I saw many great songs that not only didn’t make it to No. 1 on the charts, they also didn’t make the top 10 or top 20 either. Also uncovered quite a few more great songs (my opinion), some of which apparently were never released to radio.
I have 10 of those for you this week
First, and in no particular order, I have “Makes Me Wonder (If I Ever Said Goodbye)” by the great Kenny Rogers. Kenny had a laundry list of great songs, but the flawless harmonies on this one bumps it up to the top three on my list of overall KR favorites.
Next, I have one of the Oak Ridge Boys’ best-ever cuts that also never went to radio. The song is “There Must Be Something About Me That She Loves,” featuring the great twang of William Lee Golden. The only time I ever heard this song performed live, it got what may well have been the loudest ovation of any previous ORB song that I can remember.
I can’t tell you a single John Anderson song I haven’t loved, but that said, I don’t think there’s anything he’s done better than “Let Go Of The Stone.” It blows me away every time I hear it. What a great lesson it contains.
Confederate Railroad has long been a favorite of mine with a long list of great songs, perhaps none better than “Played The Game, Paid The Price.” Had this one gone to radio back during the band’s heyday, I think it could have been one of its biggest hits.
Mickey Gilley’s discography speaks for itself of course, but I’ve always been kind of shocked that “Couldn’t Love Have Picked A Better Place To Die” isn’t high on that list. I love it.
I heard the Gatlin Brothers perform the song “Johnny Cash Is Dead and His House Burned Down” one time at Branson and it made such an impression on me I included it on this list. See if you can find it. Don’t let that title throw you though ... there is nothing disrespectful about it.
Eddy Raven is one of my favorite singers for a variety of reasons. I loved his song, “Johnny’s Got A Pistol.” It’s an example of a story song at its finest depicting the account of two ill-fated young lovers – one wealthy, one not. One has a car, one has a pistol (albeit a water gun). The song has a lot of twists and turns, and Raven performs it beautifully.
Only one artist has two songs on the list and that is the Oak Ridge Boys with another story song, “New Orleans,” the haunting tale of a woman on the run from her one-time boyfriend.
I know the name Pirates of the Mississippi strikes a chord with many country fans because of “Feed Jake,” and that’s the group I have for you this week, but a completely different song ...”A Streetman Named Desire.” The title is a nifty play on words and it’s a good song too.
Ten very good songs that deserved a better fate.
