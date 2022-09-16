A few weekends ago, my wife and I headed to Monroe, La., to attend my niece’s wedding. When looking for a restaurant to eat at, we wanted one that was not part of a chain. Trapp’s on the River was suggested. Since it was a New Orleans-style restaurant, we could not pass it up.

I like to try these types of restaurants. I, of course, compare them to my cooking. This is a restaurant that I would eat at again. Naturally, I will always choose my cooking over others. Two of the things we ate were good. Today, I want to share my versions of two of the dishes. The first was a Crawfish Pie. For an entree, I had Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya. Gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

