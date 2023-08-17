Tommy Centola: Using olive oil in the kitchen

Crabmeat Stuffed Artichoke

There are various types of olive oil on your grocery store shelves. It’s easy to reach for Extra-Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) or save some money by grabbing Pure Olive Oil. You may wonder what’s the difference? Let’s see if I can help.

EVOO is often considered the top-of-the-line olive oil. It is unrefined and cold-extracted. This allows all the health benefits to remain. It is best used for salad dressings, dipping oil and finishing oil. For cooking purposes, it has a smoking point of 350-410 degrees Fahrenheit. The smoking point is when the oil stops shimmering and starts sending out smoke signals. It’s good to know what this is for the different types of oils and fats that you use. This makes EVOO good for sautéing, roasting, light frying (eggs) and baking.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina, and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

