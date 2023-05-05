There are many different ways to buy chicken in the store. The most economical way is to buy the whole bird. There are so many different ways to use it. You can keep it whole or cut it into pieces.

Today, I thought I would share a couple of recipes using a whole chicken. The first one, Boudin Stuffed Chicken, keeps the bird in its whole state. The second one, Stewed Chicken, cuts it into individual pieces. Either way, you are getting a great meal at a good price. Grab a chicken from the store, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

