Duck season ended in Arkansas at the end of January. If you were fortunate enough to bag a few, you’re a lucky person. If you’re like me, you are always looking for different ways to prepare dishes. You came to the right place.

Today, I am sharing two ways to use all of the duck meat, not just the prized breast. The first is a recipe for a dish for which I have shared many variations, Duck Jambalaya. The second uses my favorite carbohydrate, Duck Fettuccini. So come out of your duck blind, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.