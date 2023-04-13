Duck season ended in Arkansas at the end of January. If you were fortunate enough to bag a few, you’re a lucky person. If you’re like me, you are always looking for different ways to prepare dishes. You came to the right place.
Today, I am sharing two ways to use all of the duck meat, not just the prized breast. The first is a recipe for a dish for which I have shared many variations, Duck Jambalaya. The second uses my favorite carbohydrate, Duck Fettuccini. So come out of your duck blind, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Duck Jambalaya
Jambalaya has been one of my favorite dishes since I was young. There was something about the way my mother prepared her Sausage Jambalaya that made me make sure I was first at the table. Here’s a version with duck, which is just as tasty.
1 onion, coarsely chopped
1 green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
3 stalks celery, coarsely chopped
5 cloves of garlic, minced
1 fresh duck (about 5 pounds), skinned and boned
2 28-ounce cans tomatoes, including liquid
2 cups beef or duck stock
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 bunch green onions, coarsely chopped
Directions: Melt butter in a heavy thick-bottomed pot. Add vegetables and garlic, and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Cut the duck meat into large dice and add to the vegetables, along with bay leaves and thyme. Cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Add paprika and stir thoroughly to mix with other ingredients. Add tomatoes, stock, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce and mix well. Lower heat, cover and cook until duck is tender, about 1 hour longer.
Half an hour before serving time, add green onions and bring liquid to a boil. Adjust salt and make sure there is enough liquid to cook the rice – at least 4 cups. Stir in rice and cook over low heat for 30 minutes longer, stirring occasionally.
Duck Fettuccini
If Duck Fettuccini is offered on a restaurant menu, I’m only passing it up for a roasted duck. Just like jambalaya, you can use whatever you have on hand to enhance this dish. It’s a great way to use the leg and thigh meat of a duck.
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
8 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
4 tomatoes. peeled, seeded, and diced
2 cups coarsely chopped green onions
8 large fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
2 cups beef or duck stock
1 pound fettuccine, cooked al dente and rinsed
Directions: Melt butter in a large sauté pan or skillet. Add garlic, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, Creole seasoning and duck meat. Stir gently over low heat until vegetables are wilted. Add stock, bring to a boil and simmer until liquid is reduced by about a third.
Add the cooked noodles and bring sauce back to a simmer, spooning the sauce constantly over the noodles until they are heated through and have finished cooking. They should be steaming hot but still slightly al dente. Serve immediately.
Everyone will want to ask, how does duck compare to chicken. As far as flavor, duck has an earthier, gamier flavor. Due to its high fat content, duck is more tender. It actually has more nutrients than chicken and less calories, making it healthier for you. If you don’t want any troubles with your doctor about your diet, switching to duck can help keep things from going fowl.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.