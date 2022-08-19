When thinking of a stuffed dish, many recipes come to mind. You can stuff pastas, fish, meats, mushrooms and even shrimp. Today, I wanted to concentrate on vegetables. So, I reached into my first cookbook to find today’s recipes.

The first one is Seafood Stuffed Mirlitons. These are often found on tables throughout south Louisiana. The second one is Stuffed Eggplant Pirogue Peggy. You know this dish is special to me since my wife inspired it. Gather up your ingredients and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

