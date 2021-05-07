Cutting carbohydrates out of your diet has been a common practice in weight loss. Years ago, the Sugar Buster diet was a way for people to cut carbohydrates from their diet. Today, the popular term for this type of diet is keto. This diet was originally developed in the 1920s to treat hard-to-control epilepsy in children.
The keto diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet. It forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates. Creole and Cajun foods are not the best for keto. They are full of carbs. There are some dishes that actually work well on this diet.
Today, I am sharing with you two entrees for the keto lifestyle, Stuffed Eggplant Pirogue Peggy (named for my wife) and Bronzed Grouper. I have also included a Chimichurri Sauce, which is very keto-friendly. Let’s go to the kitchen and cut those carbs.
There is only one change to this recipe. I have replaced the bread crumbs with crushed pork skins, which has zero carbs. The best way to crush them is to put them in a plastic bag and use a rolling pin. You don’t have to get the crumbs uniform, which adds texture to the dish.
Stuffed Eggplant Pirogue Peggy
3 medium eggplant cut in half lengthwise
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup ham, diced small
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1/4 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 cup seafood stock or chicken stock
1/2 pound medium shrimp peeled, deveined and chopped
1/2 pound lump crabmeat cleaned of shells
1/2 cup crushed plain pork skins
6 tablespoons fresh Parmesan cheese grated and divided
1/4 cup green onions finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh basil chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh tarragon chopped
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning
Directions: Preheat over to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Score cut side of each eggplant half in a crisscross pattern. Lightly coat cut sides of eggplant with cooking spray. Place eggplant halves, cut side down, on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. Turn the eggplant halves over and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Remove pulp for the eggplant, leaving a 1/4-inch thick shell. Place eggplant shells on baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Chop pulp and put aside. Reduce oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ham, onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Saute for 5 minutes. Add reserved eggplant pulp and stock, cooking for 10 minutes or until most of the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp and crabmeat, cook 1 minute and remove from heat. Add pork skins, three tablespoons Parmesan cheese, green onions, basil, tarragon, lemon zest, and Creole seasoning, stirring gently to combine. Mound about ½ cup of seafood mixture into each shell. Sprinkle each with the remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated and shrimp are done.
This recipe has no changes. Fish is an excellent protein for the keto diet. If you prefer a sauce with your fish, below you will find a Chimichurri Sauce. This herbal sauce works greats for meats and fish.
Bronzed Grouper
4 8-ounce grouper fillets
1 stick butter, melted
Blackening seasoning
Directions: Heat a large saute pan over medium heat. Dip grouper in butter. Season both sides with plenty of blackening seasoning. Cook evenly on both sides until fish is flaky.
Chimichurri Sauce
1 cup firmly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, trimmed of thick stems
3-4 garlic cloves
2 tbsps fresh oregano leaves (can sub 2 teaspoons dried oregano)
1/2 cup olive oil
2 tbsp red or white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions: Finely chop the parsley, fresh oregano and garlic (or process in a food processor several pulses). Place in a small bowl. Stir in the olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Adjust seasonings. Serve immediately or refrigerate. If chilled, return to room temperature before serving. It will keep for a day or two refrigerated.
The keto diet does have its drawbacks. It can lead to high cholesterol among other things. It is a great diet for diabetics (I’m Type 2). Cutting out all carbohydrates is not for everyone. I put myself into that category. As with all diets, it’s all about moderation. Happy keto!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
