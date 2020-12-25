As we close the door on 2020, many people start looking for a fresh start in the New Year. Many look to start eating healthier by cutting heavier meats out of their diet. Seafood is a great protein for a healthier lifestyle, since many varieties of seafood are very low in fat. One seafood that many people are afraid to try, but they should, is alligator.
First things first: alligator does not taste like chicken. They are both very mild in flavor, which is why they can be used interchangeably in recipes. The best meat from the alligator comes from the tail or tenderloin. The meat you find in the supermarkets will be from farm-raised alligators, which is better for people trying alligator for the first time. It will not taste as gamy as a wild caught gator.
Today, I am including two recipes for this other white meat – Alligator Creole and Alligator Piccata. They are both low in fat, which makes them a great and tasty way to help you reach your New Year’s goals. Let’s get to the recipes.
To cook a protein Creole-style will give you plenty of flavor without a lot of fat. Alligator is one of the best proteins to use. You can adjust the spiciness of this recipe by adding or subtracting the amount of red pepper flakes in the recipe. This recipe is from my first cookbook, “You Can’t Keep New Orleans Out Of The Cook.”
Alligator Creole
2 tablespoons butter
1 large green bell pepper, diced
1 large onion, chopped
1 1/2 cups celery, chopped
1 pound tomatoes, chopped
1/3 cup dry white wine
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
4 whole cloves
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Creole seasoning to taste
1 1/2 pound alligator meat, cut into bite-size pieces.
Directions: Melt the butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the pepper, onion and celery. Saute, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes. Add the wine, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in the bay leaves, cloves and pepper flakes. Season with Creole seasoning. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is cooked and tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and cloves. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve over cooked rice or pasta.
Piccata is an Italian culinary term which means “to be pounded flat.” It is often prepared with veal or chicken. Alligator is another protein that taste great prepared this way. Just a little butter to cook and fortify the sauce makes this dish a good way to eat healthy.
Alligator Piccata
Flour
Creole seasoning
1 pound alligator meat, pounded thin
3 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons hot seafood stock
2 tablespoons capers
Directions: Heat oven to 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Season flour with Creole seasoning. Heat large saute pan over medium heat. Dredge the alligator in flour, shaking off the excess. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the pan. Turn the heat to medium-high and add the alligator, cooking it quickly. When the meat is done, place on platter in the oven to keep hot. Add the parsley, lemon juice, remaining butter, hot stock and capers to pan. Stir well and as soon as the sauce is bubbling, place alligator on serving plates and pour sauce over top. Serve immediately.
The alligator is the meanest animal in the swamps. They are mostly found south of Searcy; however, I know there have been some sightings locally a few years ago. If you ever encounter an alligator, remember that they are capable of short burst of speed. Although they generally swim or walk away from humans, don’t take a chance. As I always say, it’s better to eat alligator than to be eaten by one. See you later, alligator!
