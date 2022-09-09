I have said before that cane syrup is my favorite sweetener. It has a smoother flavor than molasses. It also doesn’t contain the sulphur form in molasses. The only brand of cane syrup I use is Steen’s, made in Abbeville, La. If I don’t have Steen’s, I won’t make the dish.
Today, I am showcasing cane syrup in baked products. While I would rather cook things on top of the stove, every now and then I get the desire to bake. The first recipe is a great snack, Cane Syrup Snaps. The second is a welcomed dessert at any meal, Cane Syrup Cake. So grab your Steen’s syrup, and let’s head to the kitchen.
Cane Syrup Snaps
Here’s a great snack or dessert. They will remind you of ginger snaps. These are perfect for a Christmas cookie exchange. They are also great for the children after school.
3/4 cup all-vegetable shortening
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a large bowl, beat shortening and granulated sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add egg, beating until just combined. Add cane syrup, beating until just combined.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, ginger, baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and cloves. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to shortening mixture, beating until combined.
In a small bowl, stir together cane sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Using a spring-loaded 1-ounce scoop, scoop dough and roll into balls; coat in sugar mixture. Place dough balls at least 1 1/2 inches apart on a large rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until golden brown, about 13 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire racks.
Note: If you prefer a chewier cookie, bake for 11 minutes. For a crispier version, bake for 15 minutes.
Cane Syrup Cake
Here’s a great example of the sweetening power of cane syrup. It is the only sweetener used in making this cake. The raisins are optional for those who don’t care for them. I happen to be in that number.
1 tablespoon baking powder
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking pan. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter until light and fluffy. Beat in the cane syrup. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the syrup mixture. Add the cinnamon and allspice. Fold in the raisins and pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for about 40 minutes, until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. After it has cooled, cut into squares and serve topped with whipped cream.
For all you bakers out there, try different sweeteners when baking. It will give you a different flavor combination. Whenever a recipe calls for brown sugar, I always reach for dark brown sugar. I find it gives the finished dish a deeper flavor. I think you will feel the same way with cane syrup. You can also use them in the morning on top of pancakes, waffles and biscuits. Don’t take my word for it. Grab a bottle and give it a try.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
