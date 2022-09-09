I have said before that cane syrup is my favorite sweetener. It has a smoother flavor than molasses. It also doesn’t contain the sulphur form in molasses. The only brand of cane syrup I use is Steen’s, made in Abbeville, La. If I don’t have Steen’s, I won’t make the dish.

Today, I am showcasing cane syrup in baked products. While I would rather cook things on top of the stove, every now and then I get the desire to bake. The first recipe is a great snack, Cane Syrup Snaps. The second is a welcomed dessert at any meal, Cane Syrup Cake. So grab your Steen’s syrup, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

