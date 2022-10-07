Since the fall season is upon us, more people will be cooking heavier comfort foods. One type of cooking that comes to mind is smothered dishes. I always find that they taste better when there is a slight chill in the air. The only exception to that rule is when I cook etouffee, which in French means to smother. I could eat etouffee a couple of times a week, no matter what the season.

Today, I want to share with you two main-dish smothered recipes. The first one is a good dish to cook when you have other things you need to do, Smothered Cajun Seven Steak. The second one doesn’t take nearly as long to prepare, Smothered Chicken Fricassee. They are both welcomed at the family dinner table. Gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.