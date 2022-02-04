Every year, I look forward to the carnival season. From Jan. 6 through Mardi Gras, New Orleans bakeries are filled with orders for King Cakes. This cinnamon pastry has many different variations. Every year, I have been changing the fillings in my King Cakes due to the availability of ingredients. That is until last year.
I stumbled upon an idea for a Praline King Cake. With a filling that is made by scratch, I would not be depending on a pre-made product to mix with cream cheese. First, I had to adapt it to my traditional recipe using crescent dough sheets. Next was adjusting to the looks of this new flavor.
Traditionally, the icing for a King Cake is white in color. The icing for my Praline King Cake is brown, or praline color. There’s no escaping the fact that it is a Carnival King Cake with the addition of the traditional Mardi Gras-colored sugars that are on top: purple, green and gold. Ready to take a bite of my newest tradition? Let’s head to the kitchen!
Praline King CakeFor the filling
8 ounces cream cheese
1 large egg, room temperature
1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
For the cake
1 can crescent roll dough sheet
Cinnamon sugar
For the glaze
1/2 cup butter
1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
Purple, green and yellow sanding sugar
To make the filling: In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Beat in egg. Add brown sugar, flour, vanilla and salt; beat at low speed until smooth and combined. Refrigerate for a few hours.
To make the cake: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out dough sheet. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on dough. Cut dough in half lengthwise. Put filling on center of the two separate pieces. Roll each half-sheet by the widest part, sprinkling cinnamon sugar as you go. Place the crease where the dough ends on the bottom of a foil-lined sheet pan, sprayed with butter non-stick spray. Connect the two rolled sections together to make a continuous cake. Bake the cake for 18-20 minutes. While the cake is cooking, make the glaze.
To make the glaze: In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in the brown sugar, milk and salt until smooth. Bring to a boil, and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in vanilla. Gradually whisk in confectioners sugar until smooth. Use immediately. If icing gets too thick to work with, microwave in 10-second intervals until fluid.
Remove cake from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes. Spoon glaze over cake and top immediately with colored sugars. If you allow the cake to cool too long, the glaze will instantly set and sugars will not hold.
Usually by now, I would have made numerous King Cakes. There is a supply issue with the crescent dough sheets. Hopefully by the time you read this, this problem will be solved. I know that’s what I’m hoping for. My wife and I have been having King Cake withdrawals. I have made a traditional made-from-scratch King Cake in the past. However, since I have developed this recipe, I don’t have the will to put a couple of hours into making one. I don’t have the patience that baking requires.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written a second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food,” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.