When it comes to baking pies, I usually stick to two recipes, My mom’s Fudge Pie and Pecan Pie. I’m not a big fan of fruit pies, having the occasional Lemon Ice Box Pie. Life would be boring if I didn’t occasionally branch out and try new recipes.

With that in mind, I have uncovered a couple of nontraditional pie recipes. The first one is a somewhat traditional fruit pie, Brown Butter-Fig Pie. The second one, Peanut Butter, Banana and Chocolate Girl Scout Pie, is a little more whimsical with the use of America’s favorite fundraising cookies. So go to the store and get your ingredients, track down your local Girl Scout troop and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

