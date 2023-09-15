When it comes to baking pies, I usually stick to two recipes, My mom’s Fudge Pie and Pecan Pie. I’m not a big fan of fruit pies, having the occasional Lemon Ice Box Pie. Life would be boring if I didn’t occasionally branch out and try new recipes.
With that in mind, I have uncovered a couple of nontraditional pie recipes. The first one is a somewhat traditional fruit pie, Brown Butter-Fig Pie. The second one, Peanut Butter, Banana and Chocolate Girl Scout Pie, is a little more whimsical with the use of America’s favorite fundraising cookies. So go to the store and get your ingredients, track down your local Girl Scout troop and let’s head to the kitchen.
Brown Butter-Fig Pie
In New Orleans, figs are often found in cookies from Italian kitchens. Here is a less labor-intensive recipe to incorporate figs into your meal.
9-inch pre-made pie crust
3 (7-ounce) bags dried Mission figs, halved
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a small saucepan, add dried figs and enough water to cover; bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook until figs are plump, about 15 minutes. Strain figs and spread evenly over piecrust.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, add butter, and cook until browned and nutty in aroma. Remove from heat, and set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together browned butter, flour, cornstarch, salt, sugar and vanilla. Gently whisk in egg; pour over figs. Bake until firm in the center, about 40 minutes. Let cool for one hour and serve with whipped cream.
Peanut Butter, Banana and Chocolate Girl Scout Pie
If you are like many, when Girl Scout cookies come out, you buy as many as you can. Here’s a recipe that uses two favorite flavors. One is used for the crust while the other is used as a topping. That is if you have any left over.
1 sleeve Trefoil Girl Scout cookies, crushed
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 small box banana pudding mix, instant
2 2/3 cups heavy cream, divided, may add more if needed
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1 tube Tagalong Girl Scout cookies, roughly chopped
1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, melted
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Combine Trefoil cookie crumbs and butter. Mix well, then press firmly into the bottom of 12 large muffin tins. Bake for approximately 8 minutes; then cool. Combine pudding mix, 2 cups of cream and peanut butter using a hand mixer until completely blended. Place sliced bananas on the top of each crust in a single layer. Top with the pudding mixture and then chopped Tagalongs.
In a saucepan over low heat, completely melt the chocolate and add the remaining cream until the chocolate is smooth and pour-able but not runny. Top each dessert with chocolate sauce. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Top with a slice of banana before serving.
I guess you could say this could be named the Chocolate Elvis pie. The only thing missing from his favorite sandwich is bacon. You could probably crumble some up and sprinkle with the topping.
A homemade pie is a prime example of comfort food. Sure you can go to the store and buy one pre-made or even frozen and bake it. This is a good way to get older kids involved in cooking. I started making chocolate chip cookies when I was 8 years old. Children in the kitchen is a great way to prepare them for life as an adult.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
