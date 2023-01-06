Jan. 6 kicked off the Carnival season in New Orleans. Mardi Gras is technically one day. This year it’s Feb. 21. Carnival parades are held the 2 1/2 weeks before the big day. Carnival balls start on the Feast of the Kings, which was Friday. It’s also the start of King Cake Season.

This year, I wanted to bring you something different than a traditional King Cake. Some of you may think I have really gone off the deep end. Today, I am featuring two very different variations. The first will remind you of a King Cake, King Cake Scones. The second, I’m sure, will have some of you scratching your heads, Boudin King Cake. It does have a little sweetness, but it is a savory dish. So get into the spirit by grabbing your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

