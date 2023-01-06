Jan. 6 kicked off the Carnival season in New Orleans. Mardi Gras is technically one day. This year it’s Feb. 21. Carnival parades are held the 2 1/2 weeks before the big day. Carnival balls start on the Feast of the Kings, which was Friday. It’s also the start of King Cake Season.
This year, I wanted to bring you something different than a traditional King Cake. Some of you may think I have really gone off the deep end. Today, I am featuring two very different variations. The first will remind you of a King Cake, King Cake Scones. The second, I’m sure, will have some of you scratching your heads, Boudin King Cake. It does have a little sweetness, but it is a savory dish. So get into the spirit by grabbing your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen
King Cake Scones
Scones are often found in coffee shops and bakeries. We have a local shop here that sells many different types of scones. King Cake, however, is not one of the flavors. I guess I’m too far north for those. Here’s a recipe you can make at home.
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
4 tablespoons chilled butter, diced
3 ounces cream cheese, chilled and diced
3/4 cup buttermilk, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Buttermilk glaze to follow
Purple, green and yellow sanding sugars
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut butter and cream cheese into flour mixture until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, 1/2 cup buttermilk and extracts. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture. Working gently, bring mixture together with hands until a sticky dough forms. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead lightly 4 to 5 turns. Using a rolling pin, roll dough into a circle 1-inch thick. Cut wedges from dough and place n prepared baking sheet. Brush scones with remaining 1/4 cup buttermilk.
Bake until lightly browned, about 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pan. Drizzle scones with Buttermilk Glaze, and sprinkle with colored sugars before glaze sets.
Buttermilk Glaze
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons buttermilk
Directions: In a small bowl, whisk confectioners’ sugar and buttermilk together until desired consistency is reached.
Boudin King Cake
I was very curious when I first saw a mention of a Boudin King Cake. King Cakes have always been a sweet dessert or breakfast dish. The first time I tasted a Boudin King Cake, my mind was blown. It’s a great addition to a breakfast menu. If you like boudin, you will love this.
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury Crescent dough sheets, 1 sheet per can
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Remove the casings from the boudin. Open a dough sheet package and unroll the sheet. Lightly sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Crumble the boudin in the center of the sheet and roll the dough around it. Cut off the excess and pinch the ends closed. Repeat with the second link of boudin.
On a metal baking tray sprayed with butter non-stick spray, place the two dough-wrapped boudin cylinders and join them together at the ends to form a circle. Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with salt.
Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Drizzle the top with cane syrup and sprinkle with the crumbled bacon. Serve piping hot.
If you want to find traditional King Cake recipes, I have a few on my website www.creolecajunchef.com. I encourage you to be adventurous and try these two variations. They both will put you into the Carnival spirit. Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler (Let the Good Times Roll)!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajun chef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
