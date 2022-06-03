I often say that homemade is superior to store-bought. One product that people never think about making at home is salad dressings. It’s easy just to go down the aisle and throw one in your grocery basket. Making salad dressings at home is simple to do and you cut out all of the preservatives.
With the heat of the summer coming on, I thought I would share with you some homemade salad dressings for your family and friends. With cookouts becoming more frequent, you can use these dressings for many things. They are great for dipping sauces as well as toppings for grilled sandwiches.
The ones that I’m sharing today are Honey Mustard Dressing, Vinaigrette (Italian), Caesar, 1000 Island and Bleu Cheese. Yes, I have left off probably the most popular dressing, Ranch. That’s easily homemade with a seasoning packet. Time to gather your ingredients and let’s head to the kitchen.
Honey Mustard Dressing
4 cups mayonnaise
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
3 1/4 tablespoons cider vinegar
3/4 teaspoons onion salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions: Mix all ingredients except mayo. Add mayo and mix until smooth in texture. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.
Vinaigrette Dressing
1 cup olive oil
1 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup salad vinegar
1/4 cup brown mustard
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon basil
3/4 teaspoon oregano
3/4 teaspoon thyme
3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender.
Caesar Dressing
2 eggs
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
6 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons garlic, chopped
2 (2-ounce) cans flat anchovy filets
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 1/2 cups olive oil
1 teaspoon dry mustard
4 tablespoons Romano cheese, grated
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions: In a blender, whip eggs. Add Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, vinegar and garlic, then blend. Add Dijon mustard and blend. Blend in the olive oil very slowly. Add the remaining ingredients and blend. Refrigerate.
1000 Island Dressing
4 cups mayonnaise
3/4 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup onion, diced
3/4 cups boiled eggs, diced
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
1 1/2 cups chili sauce
Pinch white pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions: Place mayonnaise in a large mixing bowl. Add all ingredients and mix well. Let the dressing sit in refrigerator for 5 hours before serving.
Bleu Cheese Dressing
4 cups mayonnaise
3/4 pound sour cream
3/4 pound Bleu cheese crumbles
1 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup milk
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons white pepper
2 tablespoons onion, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons green onions, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped
Directions: Place mayonnaise in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the onion, green onion and garlic. Add all other ingredients except the bleu cheese and mix well. Add bleu cheese and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate before serving.
Making salad dressing at home are a great way to include your children in the kitchen. They are simple and don’t require a stove to make, which is great during these hot summer months. Since I share salad dressing with you this week, care to guess what types of recipes I’ll be sharing next time? Dinner Salads. They are a great way to eat healthy while staying on a budget. So until next time, Good Cooking, Good Eating, Good Living.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food,.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajun chef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
