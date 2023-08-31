Football season is here. Time to load up your friends and hang out for hours before the game. What’s a tailgate without plenty of good food for the group? It’s just an extension of the backyard cookouts you had during the summer.

Since not everyone brings the same types of cooking equipment, I thought I would share three recipes that are cooked differently. The first makes use of a grill, Char Grilled Oysters. We use the deep-frying method for the second recipe, Fried Boudin Balls. Lastly, we can use any type of burner to make a big pot of Chili. So let’s gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the parking lot!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina, and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

