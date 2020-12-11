The Christmas season has begun. I think this year will be a great year to spread your Christmas cheer with a cookie exchange. It’s a great way to connect with a large group of people while allowing for social distancing.
A group of 6 to 8 families allows a nice assortment of cookies that everyone will receive. Make sure you have a dozen cookies for each family.
The two cookies I am sharing today each use an ingredient that is very common in Louisiana cooking, cane syrup and pecans. Cane Syrup Snaps and Pecan Laces will be the stars of most cookie exchanges. They are not your ordinary cookies. Let’s look at the recipes.
Here is a cookie that uses one of my favorite sweetness, cane syrup. This is a Louisiana twist on a ginger snap. For best results, use Steen’s Cane Syrup. It is the best cane syrup available.
Cane Syrup Snaps
3/4 cup all-vegetable shortening
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1/3 cup cane syrup
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 cup raw cane sugar
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, beat shortening and granulated sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add egg, beating until just combined. Add cane syrup, beating until just combined.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, ginger, baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and cloves. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to shortening mixture, beating until combined.
In a small bowl, stir together cane sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Using a spring-loaded 1-ounce scoop, scoop dough and roll into balls; coat in sugar mixture. Place dough balls at least 1 1/2 inches apart on a large, rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until golden brown, about 13 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire racks.
Pecan Lace cookies use one of the most Southern ingredients, pecans. This versatile nut has many applications. More often than not, they turn up in sweet recipes. These cookies are sure to please.
Pecan Lace Cookies
6 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons plus 1/2 cup all-purpose flour in all, sifted
1 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
2 cups sugar
2 eggs, well beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups pecans, coarsely chopped
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With a pastry brush, spread 2 tablespoons of soften butter oven 2 large baking sheets. Sprinkle each baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of the flour and tip the pan from side to side to distribute the flour evenly. Invert the baking sheet and rap it sharply to remove the excess flour or use wax paper to line the pan. Sift the 1/2 cup of flour, baking powder and the salt together in a bowl, set aside.
In a deep bowl, cream 2 tablespoons of the butter until it is light and fluffy. Add the sugar, and beat in the eggs and the vanilla. Stir the flour mixture into the butter. Stir in the pecans.
Drop heaping teaspoonful-size batter onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies about 3 inches apart. Bake for 5 minutes or until the cookies have spread into lace like 4-inch rounds and have turned golden brown.
Let the cookies cool for a minute or so, then transfer them to a wire racks to cool completely. Let the baking sheets cool completely, then coat them with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons flour, and bake the remaining cookies.
Cookie swaps are a great way to spread your Christmas cheer.
Even if you use a pre-made cookie dough, the main thing is participating. You don’t have to be the most accomplished baker to take part in an exchange. It is all about the friendship among the group.
