Everyone loves comfort food. That was the basis for my last cookbook. When I think of a comfortable dessert, the first thing that comes to mind is bread pudding. With so many flavor combinations available, there is one to please everyone’s palate.
I usually use croissants as the bread for my bread pudding. However, today, I want to share with you some recipes that uses different breads. The first, Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce, uses the traditional French bread as its base. The second, Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, uses sweet Hawaiian rolls. Either one would be great with whatever type of bread that you want to use. So, let’s head to the kitchen!
Here’s a bread pudding recipe that, without the praline sauce, is very savory. It’s a good variation for those who don’t have a big sweet tooth. And for those who do, the sauce will take care of that. That makes this bread pudding the best of both worlds.
Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce
1 (16-ounce) loaf French bread, cut into squares
Non-stick cooking spray
1 (15-ounce) can sweet potatoes, drained and mashed
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 1/2 cups milk
2 eggs
2 egg whites
2 tablespoons cane syrup
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Praline Sauce (recipe follows)
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place French bread squares in 2-quart oblong casserole dish coated with non-stick spray.
In a mixing bowl, beat sweet potatoes, milks, eggs and egg whites, cane syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Pour mixture evenly over bread, and press to submerge the bread in the liquid mixture. Bake until pudding is set, 35 to 45 minutes. Top each serving with Praline Sauce. Serve immediately.
Praline Sauce
2 cups sugar
3 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
Directions: In a large pot (mixture foams up while cooking), cook sugar, butter, baking soda and buttermilk over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir mixture rapidly, so the foaming will subside. Cook until the mixture turns a light caramel color, 20 to 30 minutes.
This is a more traditional bread pudding. The sugar is mixed right into the sauce. I have not included a sauce for this one. A good glaze of powdered sugar and milk make a great topping. A white chocolate sauce would be even better, in my opinion.
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
1 1/2 (16-ounce) packages whole honey wheat Hawaiian rolls, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups milk
1 (12-ounce) can condensed milk
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
4 large egg whites
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Arrange bread in prepared baking dish, and set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, condensed milk, sugar and vanilla. Add eggs and egg whites, whisking to combine. Pour mixture over bread. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let stand 10 minutes.
Bake until golden brown, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and cool in pan 10 minutes. Serve warm.
My favorite meal to have bread pudding is Sunday dinner. It’s usually the one time that the entire family is guaranteed to be at the table. But don’t wait until Sunday! It’s a great ending to a meal any day of the week. So no matter what bread you use or flavors you add, bread pudding is my definition of comfort food.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
