Ham and bacon have always been my two favorite parts of a pig. The ham comes from the hind leg of the hog. In my childhood, a ham sandwich was always my favorite lunch. As I grew older, I found many different uses for this succulent meat.
With these different uses in mind, here are the recipes I’m sharing today. First is a traditional main course, Satsuma-Glazed Ham. Next is an upscale version of my childhood ham sandwiches, Ham and Cheese Sliders with Poppy Seed Sauce. The last one is a twist on a breakfast classic, Ham Hash. Grab the ham from the refrigerator and let’s head to the kitchen!
Satsuma-Glazed Ham
This ham would be great for your upcoming Easter meal. The fresh citrus gives this ham a springtime feel. So toss away the glaze packet that comes with the ham. You will be glad you did.
1 (10-pound) bone-in spiral cut ham
2 tablespoons satsuma or tangerine zest
1 cup satsuma or tangerine juice
1/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a roasting pan lined with aluminum foil, place ham cut-side down. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake for 2 hours.
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine honey, zest and juice, brown sugar, butter, salt and hot sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer, and cook until thickened, about 20 minutes. Uncover ham, and brush with honey glaze; bake 30 minutes more, brushing with glaze every 10 minutes.
Ham and Cheese Sliders with Poppy Seed Sauce
Here’s a great gameday finger food. My wife, Peggy, asked for these for the Super Bowl. They disappeared quickly. If you like, you can brush creamy poppyseed salad dressing in place of the butter and poppy seeds. It adds a little more flavor to the final dish.
24 miniature Kings Hawaiian Rolls
1/2 pound thinly sliced ham, cut into small pieces
2 cups shredded Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese
2 tablespoons onions, minced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line a large baking sheet with foil.
Split rolls in half, and place bottom halves on baking sheet. Spread each bottom of roll with mustard, and top with ham and cheese. Add tops of rolls and arrange filled rolls close together on the baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine butter, onions, poppy seeds and hot sauce, and drizzle mixture evenly over rolls. Cover with foil, and bake 12 to 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Remove foil, and bake 2 minutes longer. Serve immediately.
Ham Hash
I love a good hash for breakfast. Traditionally, I make it with corned beef. This recipe is for those who don’t care for corned beef.
1 1/2 cups sliced green onions
1 cup diced red bell pepper
3 cups frozen hash browned potatoes, thawed
3/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning
Heat oil in a large nonstick frypan over medium heat. Add ham, onions and red pepper; sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in hash browns, Creole seasoning and thyme. Cook until hash browns are heated through and slightly crisp, about 5-7 minutes.
I’m not surprised that ham is a favorite of mine. My favorite piece of chicken is the thigh, which is the same body part as ham. They both are versatile and adapt to many different flavor combinations. So from the farm to your table: Good cooking, good eating, good living!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.