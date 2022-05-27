Shrimp Alfredo is one of the most popular seafood pasta dishes. The simple recipe of cream, cheese and seasonings have all the taste of a true comfort food. The classic dish can be a little on the bland side.
Today, I want to share with you three variations on the Shrimp Alfredo theme. The first one is what you would find on a Cajun menu, Shrimp Alfredeaux. The second is a recipe that I have prepared quite often, Pasta Garaud. The third is my remaking the traditional Alfredo with more herbs, Shrimp Pasta Lorraine. No matter which recipe you choose, they will remind you of Shrimp Alfredo. Get our your shrimp and ingredients and let’s head to the kitchen!
Here’s a spicy version of Shrimp Alfredo. You can omit the crab boil if you want a regular Alfredo. If your taste buds crave heat, add more than suggested. Either way, it’s a great dish.
Shrimp Alfredeaux
1/2 pound butter
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 1/2 cup milk
11/2 cup heavy cream
2 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
1/2 teaspoon Liquid Crab Boil (optional)
1 pound shrimp, cooked
8 ounces spaghetti cooked al dente
In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute garlic in butter for 3 minutes or golden brown. Add the milk and heavy cream. Heat until the edges start to bubble. Slowly add Parmesan cheese and mix until well blended. Add black pepper, Creole seasoning and Crab Boil. Cook for 5 minutes or until desired thickness. Add shrimp and turn off heat after two minutes. Serve over cooked spaghetti.
This is a recipe from the last restaurant I worked at, Cannons restaurant. It was the most popular pasta dish on the menu. It’s close to an Alfredo, just most flavor and no cheese.
Pasta Garaud
1 quart heavy cream
1/2 can beef broth
1/4 cup extra dry vermouth or white wine vinegar
1&1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons white pepper
1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 1/2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/3 pound cooked shrimp
1/3 pound crawfish tails
Cooked fettuccine
Warm heavy cream. When warm, add beef broth and vermouth/vinegar. Reduce for 5 minutes. Add dry seasonings. Cook over low fire until mixture thickens to a medium white sauce consistency. Add seafood and fettuccine and cook until desired constancy.
This recipe is near and dear to my heart. It’s named for my mother-in-law, Lorraine Anderson. I made this one night for her and it seemed like the only thing she wanted me to cook for her. I have been fortunate to have this recipe appear in a national magazine.
Shrimp Pasta Lorraine
2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 pound and 3 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
2 cups milk
2 cups heavy cream
2 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
3 tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
8 ounces of cooked spaghetti, cooked al dente
Sprinkle shrimp with seafood seasoning and saute in 3 tablespoons of butter until the shrimp start to turn pink. In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute garlic in 1/2-pound butter for 3 minutes or golden brown. Add the milk and heavy cream. Heat until the edges start to bubble. Slowly add Parmesan cheese and mix until well blended. Add shrimp, basil, oregano and parsley to sauce. Cook for 10 minutes. Serve over spaghetti.
My inspiration for today’s column came from my own Alfredeaux. He’s a white standard poodle that my wife rescued. He’s a lovable fella but thinks he’s a small dog at times. Yes, he was named after the pasta sauce.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
