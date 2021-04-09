Boudin is not your traditional sausage. The main ingredients are rice and pork. This cooked rice dressing is stuffed into sausage casings, making it easier to heat up. You can easily enjoy hot boudin within minutes. While andouille is my favorite sausage, I would never walk away from a good link of boudin.
Other countries make a sausage called boudin. Only in Cajun county will you find it made with rice. These days, other meats are finding their way into boudin. Crawfish make a great variation to traditional boudin. Any variation will work in these recipes.
Since it is already cooked, boudin is often used as an ingredient in dishes. Today, I want to share with you three applications for boudin: an appetizer, Stuffed Boudin Balls; an entree, Boudin Stuffed Cornish Hens; and a breakfast preparation, Boudin King Cake. Let’s go to the kitchen!
Boudin balls is one of my favorite appetizers. Here is a way to add more flavor and a little spice to it. For those who prefer a less spicy dish, you can leave out the jalapenos.
Stuffed Boudin Balls
2 cups canola oil
32 ounces boudin, removed from casing
6 fresh jalapenos, halved crosswise
12 cubes sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Directions: In a Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil to 325 degrees Fahrenheit over medium-high heat.
Divide boudin into 12 pieces. Shape one piece of boudin around one cube of cheese and one half jalapeno, forming 12 balls.
Pour eggs into a shallow dish, and place flour in a shallow plate. Roll each ball in egg, and then dredge in flour.
Fry the boudin balls until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from oil, drain on paper towels and serve immediately.
Cornish hens are perfect for stuffing. Stuffing it with boudin makes a great plate presentation. It is a perfect dish for a couple to share. Give it a try for your next romantic meal.
Boudin Stuffed Cornish Hens
2 Cornish game hens
Cajun seasoning to taste
16 ounces boudin, casings removed from links
3 cups potatoes, peeled and diced
2 cups carrot, peeled and diced
1 small onion, diced
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 large roasting bag
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Sprinkle hens with Creole seasoning. Stuff hen cavities with boudin. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, carrots, celery, onion and chicken stock. Season to taste with Creole seasoning.
Place both hens in the roasting bag, and place bag in a roasting pan. Add vegetable mixture to the roasting bag. Close the end of the roasting bag, and cut 2 small holes in the top of bag.
Roast for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until juices run clear when thigh is poked. Carefully remove from bag and serve.
I have seen recipes for this different king cake for years. A month ago, I decided to make one. This is not the sweet king cake I often talk about. There is a hint of sweetness from the cane syrup but it is a savory dish. Enjoy this twist on a classic.
Boudin King Cake
1 pound boudin links
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury Crescent dough sheets, 1 sheet per can
Ground cinnamon
Ground nutmeg
1 large egg, beaten
Kosher salt
Steen’s Cane Syrup
1/2 cup crumbled bacon
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the casings from the boudin. Open a dough sheet package and unroll the sheet. Lightly sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Crumble the boudin in the center of the sheet and roll the dough around it. Cut off the excess and pinch the ends closed. Repeat with the second link of boudin.
On a metal baking tray sprayed with butter non-stick spray, place the two dough-wrapped boudin cylinders and join them together at the ends to form a circle. Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with salt.
Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Drizzle the top with cane syrup and sprinkle with the crumbled bacon. Serve piping hot.
You can find boudin in stores locally. Just make sure that the boudin you buy is made in Louisiana. One of the local stores, I won’t say which one, sells a product made in Texas. In my opinion, it does not measure up to boudin from Louisiana. It loses something when made too far away from Cajun country.
