Seafood can get expensive as an entree when you are serving a group of people. You can get more bang for your buck is you use it to make appetizers. With the versatility of seafood, your imagination is the limit as to what you can make with it.
Today, I have gathered three appetizer recipes that each use a different shellfish. The first is Crabmeat Crostini, a great couple-of-bites starter. The second, Crawfish Nachos, combines the flavors of Tex-Mex with the bayou’s prized inhabitant. Lastly is a dish that uses the most popular shellfish, Shrimp Salad Sliders. Come away from the waters, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Crabmeat Crostini
Anything on a slice of French bread makes a great appetizer. This is a tasty collection of crabmeat and seasonings. It’s a great dish that doesn’t have to be kept hot.
24 (1/2-inch slices) French bread
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 pound fresh lump crabmeat, picked through for shells
1/4 cup whole grain mustard
3 tablespoons chopped capers
2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil. Lay bread slices evenly on prepared pans. Drizzle oil over bread, and sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bake until lightly golden and crispy, about 15 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Store in an airtight container up to 3 days.
In a large bowl, gently combine crabmeat, celery, mayonnaise, mustard, capers, vinegar, parsley, zest, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate up to 2 days.
Spoon 1 tablespoon crab mixture on each crostini and serve.
Crawfish Nachos
If you every have crawfish tails left over from a boil, here’s another way to use them. It’s one step further than the Crawfish Queso I have shared before. This recipe also makes a great entree.
14 ounces evaporated milk
14 ounces Queso Blanco cheese
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
16 ounces andouille sausage, coarsely chopped
24 ounces, mini tricolor sweet peppers, thinly sliced and seeded
1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
1 pound crawfish tails, drained
11-ounce bag yellow tortilla chips
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium saucepan, heat evaporated milk over medium heat until steaming. Slowly add cheese, Creole seasoning and garlic, whisking until smooth. Remove from heat; keep warm.
In a medium skillet, cook andouille over medium heat until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes; drain well. Arrange andouille, sweet peppers and jalapeño on a large rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until peppers are softened, about 15 minutes. Add crawfish mixture from pan. Place chips in pan; top with crawfish mixture and warm cheese sauce. Serve immediately.
Shrimp Salad Sliders
Sliders are all the rage. Using shrimp salad for the filling makes a lighter sandwich. It’s another great appetizer that requires little oven work.
1 1/2 pounds cooked and peeled shrimp, cut into 1/2-inch pieces and chilled
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
1 1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 tablespoons butter, softened
Directions: In a large bowl, combine shrimp, mayonnaise basil, lemon zest and juice, orange zest and juice, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Spread butter onto buns. Place buns on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Spoon out 1/4 cup of shrimp mixture on bottom half of each bun,. Top with other piece and serve.
I have often said that I could make a meal out of just appetizers. Sometimes, I have. It’s a great way to sample different dishes without overindulging. Next time you have a casual gathering, whip up a few different appetizers. You’ll be amazed how well they are received.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
