Seafood can get expensive as an entree when you are serving a group of people. You can get more bang for your buck is you use it to make appetizers. With the versatility of seafood, your imagination is the limit as to what you can make with it.

Today, I have gathered three appetizer recipes that each use a different shellfish. The first is Crabmeat Crostini, a great couple-of-bites starter. The second, Crawfish Nachos, combines the flavors of Tex-Mex with the bayou’s prized inhabitant. Lastly is a dish that uses the most popular shellfish, Shrimp Salad Sliders. Come away from the waters, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

