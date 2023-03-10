Salmon is omnipresent in grocery stores and on restaurant menus. There’s good reasons for this. First, it’s a tasty fish that is quickly prepared on the grill or sauté pan. Second, it’s good for your health. It’s the best fish to eat to increase your intake of Omega-3 fatty acids, which help promote brain and heart health among other things. For me, I always look at the first reason, it’s tasty.

Today, I am including two very preparations of salmon. The first uses canned salmon, Mona’s Salmon Croquettes. The second is a soup that uses fresh salmon, Chilled Salmon Bisque. Both of these recipes show just how versatile salmon can be. So grab the salmon at the grocery store, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.