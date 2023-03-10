Salmon is omnipresent in grocery stores and on restaurant menus. There’s good reasons for this. First, it’s a tasty fish that is quickly prepared on the grill or sauté pan. Second, it’s good for your health. It’s the best fish to eat to increase your intake of Omega-3 fatty acids, which help promote brain and heart health among other things. For me, I always look at the first reason, it’s tasty.
Today, I am including two very preparations of salmon. The first uses canned salmon, Mona’s Salmon Croquettes. The second is a soup that uses fresh salmon, Chilled Salmon Bisque. Both of these recipes show just how versatile salmon can be. So grab the salmon at the grocery store, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Mona’s Salmon Croquettes
Here’s a treasured recipe from my childhood. Whenever my mom would cook these, you can guarantee that I was the first one at the table. I keep saying that one day I am going to make this dish by using fresh salmon. I’m afraid to because I don’t want to ruin my fond memories.
1 tablespoon onions, minced
2 tablespoons sherry (sub 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon water)
Directions: Fry onions in butter. Blend in flour. Add milk and egg. Cook until thickened. Add salt, lemon juice, sherry and salmon. Form Croquettes.
Roll Croquettes in breadcrumbs. Roll in beaten egg mixed with a little water and roll again in bread crumbs. Deep fry at 365 degree Fahrenheit until golden brown.
Chilled Salmon Bisque
Here’s a refreshing way to either start or continue a meal. It’s a great spring dish that showcases fresh salmon. It gets even better the warmer the weather gets. Like all soups, I can eat this no matter what the weather is outside.
1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped
4 salmon fillets, about 6 ounces each
2 tablespoons sherry (sub 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon water)
2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium skillet and sauté the onion, bell pepper and garlic until tender. Remove the vegetables from the heat and set aside.
In a large saucepan, heat the milk and chopped dill to just under a boil. Season the salmon fillets on both sides with salt and pepper, then poach them in the simmering milk until flaky, about 10 minutes. Transfer the salmon along with the milk to the bowl of a food processor. Purée the salmon, then add the cream and the remaining tablespoon of butter. When the mixture is smooth, add the sautéed vegetables and purée with the salmon. Pour the soup into a stainless steel bowl, then stir in the sherry and cayenne. Season with salt and white pepper, cover the bowl and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours until chilled. Spoon the salmon bisque into chilled bowls and garnish with fresh dill.
My preference for foods always fall toward local sources. Salmon is one of the few exceptions. Of course, my preference will always be wild caught over farm raised. Make sure you read the labels closely. You want to make sure that you are getting the right product. There is definitely a difference in the taste.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
