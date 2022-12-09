The tradition of the Feast of Seven Fishes comes from southern Italy. The tradition of eating seafood on Christmas Eve comes from the Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from eating meat the day before a feast day.

No one knows where the number seven comes from. Some say it represents the seven sacraments to the Catholic Church while others say they represent the seven hills of Rome.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

