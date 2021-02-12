Who is ready for a Boucherie? This Cajun tradition was born when there was no refrigeration. Boucherie is a French word meaning butchery. From December through February, these celebrations were held. When it was time to kill a hog, you gathered a large group to feast on the meat. All parts of the hog were used. They still have these celebrations in Cajun country.
While all parts of the hog are cooked during a Boucherie, I am concentrating today on the pork loin. This is the center portion of a pork chop equivalent to a beef ribeye. To impart flavor into a pork loin, a glaze, marinade and/or sauce are great additions to the cooking process. In my following recipes, Orange Glazed Pork Loin and Joyous Pork Tenderloin, you will find examples of each. Let’s go to the kitchen.
Oranges are grown in Plaquemines Parish, which is south of New Orleans. While their crop would never rival Florida’s, they do grow a nice amount. The orange flavors are a great combination with a pork loin. Try it and see if you agree.
Orange Glazed Pork Loin
1-3 1/2 to 4 pound center-cut pork loin
4 large garlic cloves, peeled and cut into slivers
1 tablespoon dried rosemary or 2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary
2 teaspoons rubbed sage or 2 tablespoons minced fresh sage
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 navel oranges, thinly sliced
Curly parsley sprigs
Orange Glaze
1/4 cup orange marmalade
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1/4 cup Creole mustard
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
Pan Sauce
1/4 cup Grand Marnier
1 cup fresh orange juice
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place roast on a cutting board, fat side up: make small slits in the fat with a paring knife. Insert garlic slivers in slits. In a small bowl, combine rosemary, sage, salt, and pepper: pat onto roast. Place meat in a large roasting pan. Roast in preheated oven to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 1 hour.
Meanwhile, prepare Orange Glaze by combining all glaze ingredients in a small bowl. About 15 minutes before the meat is done, brush glaze over roast: roast 15 minutes more. Place roast on a carving board.
Prepare Pan Sauce – Skim all fat from roasting pan; place pan over medium-high heat. Add Grand Marnier and orange juice; scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. (EDITOR’S NOTE: For a nonalcoholic substitute for Grand Marnier, you can use more orange juice with orange extract added.) Cook 5 minutes.
Slice roast into 1/2-inch thick slices; arrange, slightly overlapping, on a platter. Drizzle Pan Sauce over slices; garnish platter with orange slices and parsley sprigs. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
This recipe is from the late Chef Joe Cahn. He was known as the commissioner of tailgating, as he drove a motorhome around to stadiums to cook before sporting events. Chef Joe was the founder of the New Orleans School of Cooking, which is located in the French Quarter. Enjoy his take on a pork loin.
Joyous Pork Tenderloin
1 8-pound boneless pork loin, well trimmed
1/2 stick butter
Marinade
1 cup Steen’s Cane Syrup
2 tablespoons creole mustard
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon coarse ground pepper
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped
Sauce
1/2 quart heavy cream
4 medium sweet potatoes (cooked and mashed) or 2 16 oz. cans of sweet potatoes (drained and mashed)
3/4 cup apple juice
Zest of 2 oranges
Zest of 2 lemons
Cinnamon to taste
Nutmeg to taste
Directions: Combine ingredients for marinade. Spread on pork, cover and refrigerate 6 to 8 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread butter on pork and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, or until done.
Combine all ingredients for sauce and let cook on low heat for 20 minutes. Strain sauce.
To serve: Slice pork, pour sauce over pork and garnish with roasted pecans.
If you get a chance to attend a Boucherie, please go hungry. Cajuns know how to celebrate and love to cook. You can always have your own Boucherie by cooking one of these recipes or one of your own. As always, Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler or let the good times roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.