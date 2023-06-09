Given the choice, I would almost always choose seafood over non-water proteins every time. While it’s easy to find shrimp and crawfish tails, it’s not easy to find many different varieties of fish. Sure, the big box stores stock salmon, cod, mahi-mahi and tilapia (which I stay away from). If you want to find other varieties locally, you need to search in the various meat markets here in town. There you can find numerous different types of fish to choose from.

Swordfish is one of those fish you can find. It is a great fish to throw on the grill. It is moist, flavor-able and slightly sweet. It’s also available year-round. With that in mind, here are a couple of recipes for this different fish. The first, Marinated Swordfish Kabobs, are a great appetizer or light meal. The second, Grilled Swordfish with Crawfish and Tasso, is a slightly fancy entree. Grab the swordfish, and let’s head to the grill!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.