Given the choice, I would almost always choose seafood over non-water proteins every time. While it’s easy to find shrimp and crawfish tails, it’s not easy to find many different varieties of fish. Sure, the big box stores stock salmon, cod, mahi-mahi and tilapia (which I stay away from). If you want to find other varieties locally, you need to search in the various meat markets here in town. There you can find numerous different types of fish to choose from.
Swordfish is one of those fish you can find. It is a great fish to throw on the grill. It is moist, flavor-able and slightly sweet. It’s also available year-round. With that in mind, here are a couple of recipes for this different fish. The first, Marinated Swordfish Kabobs, are a great appetizer or light meal. The second, Grilled Swordfish with Crawfish and Tasso, is a slightly fancy entree. Grab the swordfish, and let’s head to the grill!
Marinated Swordfish Kabobs
Here’s a great way to get people to try swordfish. With the vegetables and marinade, the swordfish is easily prepared to showcase its flavor. Pair it with a meat kabob to have a variety to choose from.
1 1/4 cups olive oil, plus more for oiling the grill
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1 tablespoon grated garlic (about 6 cloves)
2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1 cup (1-inch) diced red bell pepper
1 cup ( 1-inch) diced red onion
1/2 pound thick asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
1 3/4 pounds swordfish, cut into 1-inch cubes
Directions: In a large bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, salt, thyme, mustard, garlic, zest, oregano and black pepper. In another large bowl, combine bell pepper, onion and asparagus. Pour half of the oil mixture over vegetables, tossing to combine. Add swordfish to remaining oil mixture, toss to combine. Marinade vegetables and fish at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit); brush grill grates with oil.
Alternately thread fish and vegetables onto skewers. Working in batches if necessary, grill kabobs for 3 minutes. Turn kabobs; grill until swordfish is cooked through and vegetables are tender, 3 to 6 minutes more. Serve immediately.
Grilled Swordfish with Crawfish and Tasso
I love a good sauce on top of a grilled or sautéed piece of fish. The combination of crawfish, asparagus and tasso really dresses up the swordfish. It also works great with other types of fish.
2 teaspoons chopped shallots
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 cups biased-cut thin asparagus
2/3 cup chopped fresh basil
4 (6-ounce) swordfish fillets (1-inch thick)
1/4 cup exit-virgin olive oil
Creole seasoning to taste
Directions: Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).
In a medium sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic; cook until softened. Add asparagus, crawfish, basil and tasso; cook until heated through.
Drizzle swordfish with oil, and season with Creole seasoning. Grill, turning once, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
Place crawfish and asparagus mixture in center of each plate. Top with swordfish and your favorite sauce.
I wish we were able to get more varieties of fresh fish. The swordfish you find will be frozen. It’s great that advances have been made in freezing techniques; you will get product that is far better than it was 20 years ago. So, don’t be afraid to seek out new varieties of fish. You will wonder why you waited so long!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
