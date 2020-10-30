As the weather turns cooler, it’s time to bring out your favorite comfort foods. One of the more comforting entrees you can make is a stew. This simmering dish allows the aroma to fill the kitchen and house, wetting the taste buds of your family.
With its many variations, what type of stew should you cook? Today’s recipes feature shrimp and beef as the stars. Both of these recipe make frequent appearances at our dinner table. My wife’s preference is for the Shrimp Stew. I do like to change things up by using beef as the main component. Which one is better? Try them both and you be the judge.
This is a dish that my wife, Peggy, often ask me to make in the cooler months. The key to this dish is adding the shrimp at the end of the cooking. Overcooked shrimp become chewy and rubbery. Be careful.
Shrimp Stew
3 pounds large (31-35) shrimp, peeled and deveined
Creole seasoning to coat shrimp
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup onions, diced
1/4 cup bell pepper, diced
1/4 cup celery, diced
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
4 cups shrimp or seafood stock
2 teaspoons parsley
2 bay leaves
1 1/2 teaspoons marjoram
1 1/2 teaspoons thyme
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
Cooked rice
Directions: Coat shrimp with Creole seasoning. Cover and keep in refrigerator.
Over medium heat, melt butter in a large cast iron pot or heavy bottomed 6 quart stock pot. Mix in the flour and make a dark roux. When roux is done, add onions, bell pepper and celery. Cook for 1 minute. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Slowly add the stock mixing well. Add marjoram, thyme, bay leaves, paprika, parsley and creole seasoning; mix well. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook for 20 minutes while you cook the rice. Add shrimp 5 minutes before you are ready to serve. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve over cooked rice.
Beef stew is a wonderful meal for the fall season. For me, beef taste better the cooler it gets. I love the textures you get with this recipe. The carrots and potatoes help to thicken the broth. The recipe suggest serving over rice. This stew makes a complete meal with that addition.
Cajun Beef Stew
2 1/2 pounds beef stew meat
1/3 cup flour
1 medium onion, chopped small
1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped small
1/2 cup celery, chopped small
1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
2 tablespoons canola oil
7 cups beef stock
4 cups carrots, peeled and chopped
8 red potatoes, peeled and cubed
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet
Warm cooked rice
Direction: In a large bowl, sprinkle meat with 1/3 cup flour and toss to coat evenly. Add the onions, bell pepper, celery and Creole seasoning; toss again and coat evenly. Heat oil in large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add meat and the onions, celery and bell pepper and cook until meat has browned. You may have to de-glaze the bottom of the pan while browning by pouring a very small amount of water in the pot to prevent burning. Add the beef broth and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes. Add the carrots and the potatoes to the stew (you may have to add more water) and simmer covered 30 to 40 minutes until potatoes and carrots are cooked thoroughly. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour and water until the mixture is smooth. Add slowly to the stew stirring constantly. Continue cooking uncovered 5 minutes or until meat and potatoes are tender. Stir in the browning sauce or Kitchen Bouquet. Heat thoroughly and serve over rice.
These two comforting dishes will have your family asking for more. Growing up, neither of these were my family’s favorite type of stew. My mom’s chicken stew was the one that was often asked for. One day, I will share that recipe with you. I have my version but not my mom’s recipe. A couple of family members have said that they have a copy of the recipe. They are just having a hard time putting their hands on it. As soon as they get it to me, I will share.
