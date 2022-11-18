The holiday season is upon us. While there’s always requests for traditional dishes, I always like to find something new for the table. I’m very careful with what I choose, since it usually means leaving a tried and true mainstay off the menu. These new dishes always gets compared to what we always have.

Today’s recipes are variations of recipes that are often found on my menu. The first is Spinach Madeline. It’s a variation of the spinach dip that is often requested of me to make. The second is Cornbread and Oyster Dressing. Since oysters are starting to hit their peak in late November, I wanted to showcase them. So, grab your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

