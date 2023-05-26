I am often told by my wife, Peggy, that sometimes, rightfully so, that I tend to make dinner complicated. There are times she says that she would just like a sandwich. As someone to whom cooking is a passion, that’s very often not in my menu planning. It does, however, give me room for thought.

Today, I am sharing with you two sandwiches that are a little more than just bread, meat, cheese and a spread. The first one is a very classic French sandwich, Croque-Madame. The second one is a guilty pleasure of mine, Monte Cristo. So grab your bread, take the meat out of the refrigerator and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

