I am often told by my wife, Peggy, that sometimes, rightfully so, that I tend to make dinner complicated. There are times she says that she would just like a sandwich. As someone to whom cooking is a passion, that’s very often not in my menu planning. It does, however, give me room for thought.
Today, I am sharing with you two sandwiches that are a little more than just bread, meat, cheese and a spread. The first one is a very classic French sandwich, Croque-Madame. The second one is a guilty pleasure of mine, Monte Cristo. So grab your bread, take the meat out of the refrigerator and let’s head to the kitchen.
Croque-Madame
Here is a twist on a traditional Croque-Madame. I have left out the inclusion of Béchamel sauce (white sauce). I find that it takes away from the richness of the egg, when it is not fried too hard. The egg yolk replaces the need for the sauce.
2 pieces sliced thick, firm sandwich bread
Top-quality mustard (for a twist, use Creole mustard)
2 ounces sliced smoked ham
1 egg, fried in a little butter and sprinkled with salt and pepper
Directions: Place a small heavy skillet over medium heat; preheat broiler.
Butter one side of a piece of bread; cover the other side with cheese and place under the broiler until cheese is melted. Top melted cheese with ham. Butter 1 side of the other piece of bread with remaining butter; spread the other side with mustard and place mustard-side down, atop ham. Transfer to hot skillet and grill, watching carefully, until bread is browned; flip and grill other side. Top with fried egg and serve at once.
Monte Cristo
Most people in their mid-20s and older remember Bennigan’s. This sandwich was the only reason I would go eat there. Since there are only a few restaurants still open, here a recreation of this famous sandwich.
3 slices whole wheat bread
1 tablespoon baking powder
For the sandwich: Place the turkey and Swiss cheese on one slice of bread and the ham and American cheese on another slice of bread. Place the third slice of bread in between the meats and secure the corners of the triple decker sandwich with toothpicks.
For the batter: Place the egg in a mixing bowl, add the water and beat together. Add the salt, sugar, flour and baking powder. Beat the batter until smooth.
For assembly: Heat a deep fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Dip the sandwich in the batter and carefully cover all sides. Carefully place the sandwich in the hot oil and fry until golden. When the sandwich has turned a warm gold color, remove it from the fryer and place it on paper towels. Let the sandwich cool for a few minutes before removing the toothpicks. Before serving, slice the sandwich into fourths and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with raspberry jelly.
I know that these are not the sandwiches my wife is speaking about. I figure that there’s nothing wrong with some warm sandwiches that take a few steps to create. When getting ready to prepare these sandwiches, remember that the recipe is for a single sandwich. You will have to adjust accordingly for the number of people you are feeding. Don’t forget to serve with some nice homemade potato chips. That recipe is for another day.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.