It’s hard to believe that today is a milestone birthday for me. At 11:41 p.m., I will have made 60 trips around the sun. It’s also the last day of my wife’s and my birthday week. Like last week, I am sharing with you some of my favorite dishes to cook and eat.

Let’s start with Andouille Sausage Balls for an appetizer. For the entree is one of my all-time favorite creations, Creole Shrimp and Grits. I can’t think of a better way to end my birthday meal than with White Chocolate Creme Brulee. My mouth is watering, so let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrin and has published his cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food,” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

