The first known mention of the Feast of the Seven Fishes was in the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1983. I know it wasn’t a tradition at my house. My mother had a difficult enough task of cooking Christmas dinner for the nine of us. She was a little busy Christmas Eve.

These dishes are far from the traditional dishes one would find. Many of the dishes are fried. One of the well-known dishes is Baccala, which is salted cod fish. This is not something found in the city of New Orleans.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

