The first known mention of the Feast of the Seven Fishes was in the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1983. I know it wasn’t a tradition at my house. My mother had a difficult enough task of cooking Christmas dinner for the nine of us. She was a little busy Christmas Eve.
These dishes are far from the traditional dishes one would find. Many of the dishes are fried. One of the well-known dishes is Baccala, which is salted cod fish. This is not something found in the city of New Orleans.
Here are the final two dishes for your feast. As promised, they both actually feature fish. The first is a Catfish Jambalaya. The second is a Pecan-Crusted Grouper. These are the two fish that I eat most often. Grab the fish, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Here’s a dish that makes a great addition to this menu. It can be used as both a main dish and a side dish. Either way, it’s a great vessel for the most popular fish here in Arkansas.
Catfish Jambalaya
1/2 pound (2 sticks) margarine
1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes
4 ounces fresh mushrooms, chopped
Creole seasoning to taste
2 tablespoons green onion tops, finely chopped
Directions: Place all ingredients except the catfish, rice and green onions into a large saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture starts to turn a light brown. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then add the fish and cook 15 to 20 minutes longer. Stir in the rice and green onions and serve.
Grouper is my favorite fish. I usually coat it with Blackened Seasoning and saute (bronze) it. Today, I want to take a very New Orleans approach. Pecans are abundant in New Orleans cooking. Here they find their way in a savory dish.
Pecan-Crusted Grouper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
1 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
6 (6-ounce) skinless grouper fillets
Brown Butter Sauce (recipe to follow)
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
In a shallow bowl, combine flour and Creole seasoning. In a separate shallow bowl, whisk eggs. In a third shallow bowl, place pecans. Dredge each fillet in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip fillet in egg, letting excess drip off. Place fillet in pecans, pressing lightly to coat both sides of the fillet.
In a large skillet, melt butter and oil over medium heat. Add fillets, in batches, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Arrange fillets on baking sheet, and bake 10 minutes, or until fish flakes easily. Serve with Brown Butter Sauce.
Brown Butter Sauce
Directions: In a small skillet, combine all ingredients, and cook over medium heat until shallots are tender and butter is browned. Serve warm.
If you want to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes, I would advise this. Gather some friends and divide the dishes to be prepared among them. This way, everyone can enjoy the gathering and share in the work. After all, it is the Christmas season.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
