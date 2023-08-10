Time sure flies when you’re having fun and doing what you love to do. It’s hard to believe that this will be the 300th article I have written for The Daily Citizen. The first article was dated Dec. 18, 2016. Never in my wildest dreams would I think that 6 1/2 years later, I would still be sharing my passion with you.

All of today’s recipes have been shared with you before. I have included Jambalaya Bites, Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya and White Chocolate Pralines. You obviously need the jambalaya recipe to make the Jambalaya Balls. To me, a meal is not complete without a little something sweet to finish it off. So, gather your ingredients and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina, and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

