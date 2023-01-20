One day, I’m going to get the nerve to make my own sausage. If I do, I know that I will make some andouille. As you may know, it is the sausage of my choice. It’s so easy to just pick some up at the store instead of spending hours with the grinding and smoking process. I know that I always prefer homemade to store-bought. With andouille, I am just a little lazy.

Of course, you can use your favorite sausage in the following recipes, if you don’t care for andouille. The first is an appetizer, Andouille Chips and Beer-Cheese Dip. Yes, you read that right. The second one, Gnocchi with Andouille Cajun Cream Sauce, introduces a different accompaniment for proteins. Lastly is Smothered Chicken and Andouille, a good old-fashioned Southern dish. Go to the refrigerator for the andouille, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

