One day, I’m going to get the nerve to make my own sausage. If I do, I know that I will make some andouille. As you may know, it is the sausage of my choice. It’s so easy to just pick some up at the store instead of spending hours with the grinding and smoking process. I know that I always prefer homemade to store-bought. With andouille, I am just a little lazy.
Of course, you can use your favorite sausage in the following recipes, if you don’t care for andouille. The first is an appetizer, Andouille Chips and Beer-Cheese Dip. Yes, you read that right. The second one, Gnocchi with Andouille Cajun Cream Sauce, introduces a different accompaniment for proteins. Lastly is Smothered Chicken and Andouille, a good old-fashioned Southern dish. Go to the refrigerator for the andouille, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Andouille Chips and Beer-Cheese Dip
Here’s a good appetizer for those who count carbohydrates. Using the andouille in place of the chips greatly reduces carbs. Of course, the dip also tastes great with the usual accompaniments of crackers or tortilla chips.
1 pound andouille sausage, cut on a bias into 1/4-inch pieces
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/2 cup pilsner beer (sub non-alcoholic beer or chicken broth)
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 cups grated cheddar cheese
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
On a large rimmed baking sheet, arrange sausage in an even layer. Bake until well browned, 30 to 35 minutes; let drain on paper towels.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth; cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually whisk milk until smooth. Whisk in beer, mustard, salt, garlic and both peppers; cook, whisking occasionally, until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low; gradually whisk in cheese until melted. Serve dip with andouille chips.
Gnocchi with Andouille Cajun Cream Sauce
Gnocchi is Italian dumplings made with flour, egg and potatoes. Homemade gnocchi is just a little more difficult than homemade pasta. You can find them pre-made in the grocery store in the pasta isle. If you’re not sure if they are your cup of tea, use the store-bought before you put the time and effort into making them at home.
1 pound andouille, sliced into disc
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions: Over medium heat, brown andouille and drain. Add onion, garlic and Creole seasoning. Sauté until the onions are clear. Add cream, Worcestershire and Tabasco; bring to a boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes, until reduced by 1/3. Add green onions and mix. Add Parmesan cheese, stirring constantly, until the cheese has incorporated into the sauce. Add the cooked gnocchi and toss.
Smothered Chicken and Andouille
This recipe is close to an étouffée. All that’s missing is flour to make a roux. It’s a great variation that brings a lot of flavor to your plate.
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut in half
Creole seasoning, to taste
1 pound andouille, quartered and sliced
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Directions: Season chicken breast with Creole seasoning. Heat olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until brown, about 3 minutes on each side. Remove chicken from the skillet and set aside. Add sliced sausage to skillet and brown, approximately 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Lower heat to medium. Add onions, celery and bell pepper, and sauté until onions are translucent. Return chicken and sausage to the pan, and add garlic and water. Stir to incorporate. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 45 minutes. Add green onions and parsley. Serve over cooked rice.
There are many different varieties of andouille on the market today. While I try new brands as I find them, here in Arkansas my andouille of choice is Manda. It’s fun to experiment with different brands. Everyone’s taste buds are different.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
