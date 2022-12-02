A few years ago, I wrote an article on the Feast of the Seven Fishes. It’s an Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition where a meal consisting of seven seafood dishes is served. When I did the last one, I only included three dishes. This time, I want to take it further.

This year, over the course of three articles, I will present a New Orleans-style Feast of the Seven Fishes. These Creole- and Cajun-style dishes use seafood that is local to the Gulf Coast. The great thing about them is that you are able to find these ingredients locally.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

