Pecans are one of the most Southern ingredients used in cooking. One of the more popular answers to the question of your favorite pie is pecan. This nut has started turning up in other preparations than pie. Trout with Pecans was created in New Orleans as a local alternative to Trout Almandine. So I started thinking of other ways to use them.

Today, I thought I would share with you a couple of recipes using our Southern treasure. The first one is a salad dressing that you don’t often see, Warm Pecan and Bacon Vinaigrette. The second one is a little more traditional, Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pecan topping. Remove the pecans from their shells and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

