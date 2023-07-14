The Holy Trinity of Louisiana cooking: Onions, celery and bell pepper. It’s the base of most Creole and Cajun dishes. Over the next few weeks, I will be highlighting these important ingredients. Today, we will start with onions.
You will find a variety of onions at the store. The first question is, which one should I use? For most of your cooking, you will reach for the yellow onion. They hold up the best when cooking and is the default onion for most cooked dishes.
The white onion has a stronger, spicier, more pungent flavor than yellow onions. They don’t hold up as well as yellow onions when cooked. Red or purple onions are less overpowering that white or yellow onions. This makes them ideal for recipes that use raw onions.
The sweet onion can be used like yellow onions. It just has a sweeter flavor to it. Last is the shallot. It is mild, a cross between a yellow and red onion. They are great for cooking and have a milder onion flavor.
I have two recipes today. The first is good with yellow or sweet onions, Creole Onion Soup. The second uses a different variety, Duck with Satsuma and Red Onion. Grab your onions and let’s head to the kitchen!
Creole Onion Soup
French onion soup is a classic. Sometimes, it’s fun to put a spin on an iconic dish. The addition of the tomato sauce adds a Creole flair to this soup.
1 yellow onion, sliced thinly
1 red onion, sliced thinly
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Directions: Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice bread 1 inch thick and place on rack in the oven; remove bread when golden brown. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Cook onions in butter, stirring, until golden, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle in flour, pepper, garlic powder and Creole seasoning over onions and continue to cook until flour is golden brown as well. Stir in tomato sauce and soy sauce. Cook one minute more. Stir in the beef broth and simmer 10 minutes, or until onions reach the desired consistency. Pour soup into ovenproof bowls. Place a piece of French bread in each bowl and top with Swiss cheese. When cheese has melted, serve at once.
Duck with Satsuma and Red Onion
Here’s a take on smothered chicken. Replacing the chicken with duck gives a perceived gourmet touch to the dish. The sauce works great for both duck and chicken.
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
2 satsumas, thinly sliced
1/4 cup sherry or cooking sherry
3/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 1/2 cup hot cooked white rice
Directions: In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter on medium-high heat until butter just begins to brown. Add duck, skin side down, and cook until skin is browned, about 4 minutes. Turn duck, add onion, and cook until onions are just soft, about 2 minutes. Add satsumas and stock and cover. Bring to a simmer, and cook until duck is medium-rare or until an instant thermometer registers 135 degrees Fahrenheit, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove duck and increase heat to high. Add sherry (watered-down apple cider vinegar can be used as a non-alcoholic substitute) and boil until sauce thickens, about 12 minutes. Add remixing tablespoon of butter and Creole seasoning. Spoon rice onto plates and top with duck. Pour satsuma, onion and sauce over duck.
Next up in our series is celery. Celery is found, as is the onion, in the French Trinity, the mirepoix. I will talk more about that when we get to the bell peppers. Until then, good cooking! Good eating! Good living!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
