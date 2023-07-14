The Holy Trinity of Louisiana cooking: Onions, celery and bell pepper. It’s the base of most Creole and Cajun dishes. Over the next few weeks, I will be highlighting these important ingredients. Today, we will start with onions.

You will find a variety of onions at the store. The first question is, which one should I use? For most of your cooking, you will reach for the yellow onion. They hold up the best when cooking and is the default onion for most cooked dishes.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

