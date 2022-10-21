As much as I enjoy cooler weather, I sure do miss the farmers’ market being open. Often when I walk past the tables, I get ideas for columns like this one. At the last market I went to, there was plenty of fresh okra being sold. I’m not a big fan of okra in gumbo. I prefer file powder to thicken it up. I do feel that okra is great in vegetarian entrées and side dishes.
With this in mind, I found two recipes that use the pods other than in gumbo. The first one is great as a main dish or side one, Roasted Okra and Peppers. The second one lends itself better as a side dish, Stewed Okra and Tomatoes. Since the farmers’ market is done for the year, a trip to the grocery store is on the list. So gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Here’s a quick and delicious way to serve okra. It’s a vegetarian’s delight. The brown sugar adds sweetness to the peppers that really completes this dish.
Roasted Okra and Peppers
1 pound fresh okra, halved lengthwise
4 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch strips
4 orange bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch strips
1 red onion, halved and cut into 1-inch-wide strips
5 garlic cloves, peeled and halved lengthwise
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and quartered lengthwise
2 shallots, peeled and quartered
1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine okra, bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and shallots. Pour olive oil over mixture and stir well to coat. In a small bowl, combine sugar, salt, chili powder, cumin and cayenne. Sprinkle mixture over vegetables, stirring to combine. Spread vegetables onto prepared baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned and tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately.
Here’s a great side dish. This recipe also is great with fresh tomatoes. Just make sure that the tomatoes cooked enough before serving.
Stewed Okra and Tomatoes
1 cup chopped sweet onions
2 tablespoons sliced garlic
8 cups fresh okra, halved lengthwise
2 (14.5-ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Hot cooked rice (optional)
Directions: In a large saucepan, cook bacon over medium heat until browned. Remove bacon; crumble and set aside, reserving 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in pan. Add onion and garlic to pan, and cook, stirring often, over medium-high heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add okra, tomatoes, chicken broth, sugar, salt, pepper and cayenne. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add crumbled bacon. Serve over hot cooked rice.
From time to time, I think it would be nice to grow some of my own vegetables. The problem is I have a black thumb. I can kill a fern. I’m glad we have the Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market. It’s a great way to start your Saturday. When it opens back up next spring, make it a habit. Not only are you getting the freshest product, you are also supporting the local farms. It takes a lot of time and effort for them to bring their products to the White County Courthouse square every week. I support them every chance I get. I just wish they were open all year-round.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creoleca junchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
