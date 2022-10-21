As much as I enjoy cooler weather, I sure do miss the farmers’ market being open. Often when I walk past the tables, I get ideas for columns like this one. At the last market I went to, there was plenty of fresh okra being sold. I’m not a big fan of okra in gumbo. I prefer file powder to thicken it up. I do feel that okra is great in vegetarian entrées and side dishes.

With this in mind, I found two recipes that use the pods other than in gumbo. The first one is great as a main dish or side one, Roasted Okra and Peppers. The second one lends itself better as a side dish, Stewed Okra and Tomatoes. Since the farmers’ market is done for the year, a trip to the grocery store is on the list. So gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

