As the holidays draw to an end, there are still plenty of parties over the next week or so. I wanted to take a different direction today. You can’t have a party this time of year without holiday beverages. I wanted to have these punches contain ingredients for all members of the family. What follows are three non-alcoholic punches just in time to finish off the holidays.
If you follow me, you know that I get my inspiration from many sources. During the warm month, my ideas often come from the farmers’ market. Today’s came from a Facebook post. A good friend of my wife and I, Monica Ritter, had posted the first recipe, Christmas Morning Punch. I loved the idea and the story behind it. She gave me permission to use this recipe for my website and here. The second recipe, Orange Sherbet Punch, is great for any occasion. Lastly is the Grinch Punch. So break out your punch bowl, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Christmas Morning Punch
This is the recipe that served as inspiration for this article. Monica’s aunt used to make a punch for the family Christmas parties. Since she doesn’t have that recipe, here’s the one she is going to make for her family this year. It could be the start of a new tradition that she can share with her children and grandchildren. She said she wants her grandchildren to have the same great memories that she does for Christmas.
Directions: There are many ways you can serve the punch. You can combine all of the ingredients in a pitcher and serve cold after being in the fridge or over ice. Or you can combine in a container that you can close securely with a lid and freeze overnight and shake periodically for slush. If frozen the next morning, take it out and let it sit out and defrost a little. And shake periodically. Or run under hot water and shake to make slush. Or you can combine 1/2 blender full of ice and the rest with punch and blend and serve.
Orange Sherbet Punch
Here is a punch with plenty of flavor. If you’re not a fan of ginger ale, you can substitute a lemon lime soda. Kids as well as adults will keep coming back for more.
1 quart orange sherbet, divided
1 quart lime sherbet, divided
1 (2-liter) bottle ginger ale, chilled
2 cups cranberry juice, chilled
2 cups pineapple juice, chilled
2 medium limes, thinly sliced
1 medium orange, thinly sliced
Directions: Scoop 6 scoops each of the orange and lime sherbets into a 12-cup standard muffin pan, about 1/3 cup per cavity. Freeze until ready to serve.
Combine ginger ale, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and 2 cups each of the remaining orange and lime sherbet in a large punch bowl, stirring occasionally, until sherbet melts, about 5 minutes. Stir in frozen scoops of sherbet, lime slices and orange slices. Garnish with mint. Serve immediately.
Grinch Punch
For those who know me, they’re not surprised that I have included a green punch named after my favorite Christmas character. My wife has a small tree in my kitchen which is decorated with Grinch ornaments. So, here’s a punch named after the Mean One.
64 ounces Hawaiian Punch Green Berry Rush
32 ounces pineapple juice
1 liter lemon lime soft drink
3.8 ounce container red sugar crystals
Directions: Using either a large (1 1/2-2-gallon) punch bowl, or an extra large mixing bowl, add the lime sherbet. Slowly pour in the Hawaiian Punch, pineapple juice and the soda over the sherbet. Pour the red sugar crystals into a shallow bowl of water. Dip just the rim of the glasses you serve the punch in. Allow the excess water to drip off. Place the dipped glass rim in the sugar, rotating the glass to completely coat the rim. Ladle the punch into a serving pitcher, if using an extra large mixing bowl, to serve. If using a punch bowl, ladle the punch into the prepared glasses just before serving.
I hope that your holidays are joyful. From my wife and editor, Peggy, and I, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajun chef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
