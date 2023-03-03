It’s that time of year again, crawfish season. I think the best way to eat crawfish is right out of the boiling pot surrounded by friends.

Lately, I have been talking to new friends to see if they are ready to take the plunge and eat some boiled mudbugs. I seem to get the same response. It’s a lot of work to peel them and I don’t like them looking at me. Then I ask do they like the crawfish tails. Most say yes.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

