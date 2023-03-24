Grilling season is almost here. Actually for some, it’s always grilling season. If you are like me, you are always looking for ways to increase the flavor in your food. I find the best way to do this is to marinate your proteins before they hit the grill.

Marinades have as many varieties as your mind can allow. The key component is the acid ingredient. Whether it’s vinegar, juice or wine, the acid helps break down the protein and allows the flavors to settle in the meat. Today, I have assembled a few marinades that are very versatile. The first is great on chicken, beef, pork and seafood, Hawaiian Marinade. The second is great for lighter proteins, Chicken and Pork Chop Marinade. The last is a full recipe for beef, Grilled flank Steak with Coffee-Creole marinade. So to make the marinades, start the night before. Gather you ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

