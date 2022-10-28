One of my favorite things to eat at a football gathering are chicken wings. They are great for tailgates as well as around your television. There are so many ways to cook them as well as flavor them. So today, I thought I would share with you a few of my recent preparations.

How do I cook my chicken wings? I have cooked them traditionally breaded in a deep fryer. I also from time to time smoke them and deep fry them to crisp them up. Most often, I roast them. It’s easier than smoking them and less of a mess than frying them. My recipe today is for Roasted Chicken Wings.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

