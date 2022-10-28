One of my favorite things to eat at a football gathering are chicken wings. They are great for tailgates as well as around your television. There are so many ways to cook them as well as flavor them. So today, I thought I would share with you a few of my recent preparations.
How do I cook my chicken wings? I have cooked them traditionally breaded in a deep fryer. I also from time to time smoke them and deep fry them to crisp them up. Most often, I roast them. It’s easier than smoking them and less of a mess than frying them. My recipe today is for Roasted Chicken Wings.
For flavoring the wings, there are two schools of thought. You can put a dry rub on them or use a wet sauce. Since I like them both ways, I have included one of each type. The first is a Chipotle Dry Rub. The second is a Spicy Asian Wing Sauce. So, season up your wings, grab the ingredients for the flavoring, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Roasted Chicken Wings
Here’s a great recipe for those of you who don’t like to use the deep fryer. It’s also great for those of you who are on Keto diets or just watching your carbohydrate intake. I prefer these wings to the ones that have a breading on them. There’s one less layer to take away from the chicken flavor.
4 pounds chicken wings pieces (drums and flats)
Rotisserie Chicken seasoning
Directions: Preheat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray foil with olive oil spray. Liberally season the chicken pieces with Rotisserie Chicken seasoning and place them on the prepared sheet in a single layer. Spray pieces with olive oil. Cook for 20 minutes, then rotate the sheet and flip the wings. Cook until the wings are browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Serve them as is or tossed with your favorite wing sauce.
Chipotle Dry Rub
This recipe is great for those who like dry wings. I often use the combination of chipotle pepper powder and smoked paprika. The smokey flavor of the rub gives you that outdoor flavor right in the comfort of your kitchen.
2 tablespoons dry brown sugar
2 tablespoons ground dried chipotle peppers
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon ground cumin
Directions: Mix the brown sugar, chipotle peppers, paprika, mustard, cumin and salt together in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle over hot chicken wings and serve immediately.
Spicy Asian Wing Sauce
Whenever I am experimenting in the kitchen, I often reach for Asian ingredients. There are plenty of different flavors you can use in your local stores. Ironically, a couple of my favorite Asian ingredients, hoisin sauce and oyster sauce, are not in this recipe. They threw off the balance of the sauce.
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon ginger paste
2 teaspoons ground mustard
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions: Heat olive oil and sesame seeds in a small saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until seeds are slightly toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Add soy sauce, brown sugar, cane syrup and vinegar; whisk until brown sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Mix ginger paste, ground mustard and red pepper flakes into soy sauce mixture; whisk until sauce is smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Bring sauce to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about five minutes more.
There are so many other ways to flavor wings. You can sprinkle Lemon Pepper seasoning. You can toss them in your favorite BBQ sauce. The only advice I have is to occasionally stray from your comfort zone and try some new flavors. You might find a flavor that becomes your favorite. I’m always looking for my next favorite flavor!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
