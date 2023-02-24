When I first heard the word debris in cooking terms, the place was Mother’s restaurant in New Orleans. Here they would take the pieces that fell off of the roast and put it on some of their sandwiches. It became so popular that they now have to cook a roast just to make what was once a byproduct. What a tasty byproduct! I rank it right up there with bacon grease for flavoring a dish.

So what can you do with debris other than putting it on sandwiches. Let your imagination run wild. Today, along with the recipe to make beef debris, I am sharing two recipes. The first is an appetizer that you need to serve with lots of napkins, Sweet Potato Cheese Fries with Debris. The second is a twist on a low country classic, Debris and Shrimp Grits. So go to the store, buy a roast and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina  and has published a second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

